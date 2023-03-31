The Chambers County sheriff says he is pleased with the recent Harris County Medical Examiner’s ruling concerning the death of a widow’s husband.
Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Beach City, 48, still sits in Chambers County jail on a $4.5 million bond, accused of murdering her husband, Joseph Hartsfield. His death had been ruled undetermined, but on Thursday, the Harris County ME released a report saying he died of complications of the toxic effects of insulin.
“It is exactly what we suspected,” Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said. “It was everything we were expecting and what we believed, and the Harris County Medical Examiner solidified everything we believe has happened. We feel very confident about everything that we’ve done. This is exactly what we believe he died from.”
Hawthorne said they essentially feel Joseph Hartsfield was poisoned to the point of intoxication effects of insulin.
Sarah Hartsfield called 9-1-1 on Jan. 7, saying there was a medical emergency with Joseph Hartsfield. Medics arrived and began to administer aid. Her husband was transported to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. Officials at the hospital later called the sheriff’s office.
Joseph Hartsfield, 46, was said to have diabetes and had high insulin levels prior to Sarah Hartsfield calling 9-1-1.
“The story that the wife gave the hospital, the deputies, the detectives do not match up to the forensic evidence,” Hawthorne said in February.
Joseph Hartsfield was in a coma for a week before he died, authorities said. Sarah Hartsfield was charged about a month later.
Hawthorne said they had the reason Joseph Hartsfield died, which he said was from the intoxication of the insulin.
“What was undetermined is the cause of death, meaning how did he get poisoned,” Hawthorne said. “And that is our job (to figure out).”
