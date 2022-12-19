Chambers County Emergency Management Officials and Operations Teams are working with the National Weather Service and closely monitoring upcoming winter weather.
NWS has forecast freezing temperatures beginning Thursday night, warming up on Saturday, dipping down Saturday night, and warmer on Christmas day. Fortunately, the rain should be done by then so there shouldn’t be any precipitation to mix with the freezing temperatures.
Now is the time to begin preparing for winter weather and ensuring that your home, your family and your pets area ready for the cold temperatures.
With the threat of below-freezing temperatures looming, the Chambers County Parks Department has begun making plans to limit damage to County-owned facilities.
Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, restroom facilities at many Chambers County Parks will be closed as crews turn off and drain water supply lines to prevent damage from cold weather.
Closures will persist until temperatures warm above freezing or the threat of damage dissipates.
Please contact the Chambers County Parks Department at 409-267-2718 with questions.
The Chambers County Landfill and all Citizens Collection Stations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so that employees may spend time with their families.
All facilities will return to regular hours of operation on Monday, Dec. 26.
Please contact Chambers County Solid Waste with questions at 409-267-2781.
Chambers County Offices will be closed Dec.22 at noon through Dec. 26 for the Christmas holidays. We apologize for any inconvenience that this closure may cause.
