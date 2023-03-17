Overcrowding at the Chambers County Jail, an issue since 2015 that is the prime driver of the ongoing Justice Center project, was front and center at the County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Department Chief John Leger requested approval for an interlocal agreement with Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, to take in overflow prisoners from the Chambers County jail.
There is no debate about whether a new jail is an urgent need. Chambers county has sent inmates to all the jails within a two-hour drive.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department will invoice Chambers County $60 per man per day.
Also, the court approved an agreement to have Scott Stevens and Associates appraise Washington Avenue as part of the ongoing project. According to Bobby Hall, county engineer, the appraisal to this point has been based on county maintenance.
The Scott Stevens and Associates appraisal will be the actual value of the property.
“This appraisal will go to the City (of Anahuac) and then we will abandon that portion of Washington Street. That’s what this is all about,” Hall said.
The Sheriff’s department was approved to use forfeiture funds from the District Attorney’s office for the purchase of additional K-9 units.
The forfeiture funds are for the use of the entire county. Since the goal of the Sheriff’s department is to have a K-9 unit with each patrol unit the district attorney’s office offered the funds.
The National Rifle Association provided nine handguns for the nine new deputies hired by the Sheriff’s Department recently.
The county is not required to come up with a matching portion of the $4,535 grant for the guns from NRA.
Leonard Wilson, known around the area as “Superman,” addressed the court during citizens’ comments to request that the county repair the drainage problems in his neighborhood. He indicated that he was referring to the area north of Lone Star Canal and South of Sullivan Street. This area is bordered on the east by Highway 563 and on the west by Lake Anahuac.
“You all have the power, so do something about our drainage issue,” Wilson said.
During Wilson’s comments, he thanked the county for installing basketball goals in a pocket park so that young people north of Lone Star Canal have a place to gather and play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.