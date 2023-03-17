Overcrowding at the Chambers County Jail, an issue since 2015 that is the prime driver of the ongoing Justice Center project, was front and center at the County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Department Chief John Leger requested approval for an interlocal agreement with Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, to take in overflow prisoners from the Chambers County jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.