The Baytown Chamber of Commerce held its Business After Hours mixer at the Art League of Baytown Thursday, hosted by the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District. The ACE District used the event to conclude voting on the People’s Choice Award for the first-ever Baytown Sculpture Trail.

Attendees were also treated to a preview of the next edition of the Sculpture Trail, with images of the new sculptures shown during the event.

