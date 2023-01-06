The Baytown Chamber of Commerce held its Business After Hours mixer at the Art League of Baytown Thursday, hosted by the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District. The ACE District used the event to conclude voting on the People’s Choice Award for the first-ever Baytown Sculpture Trail.
Attendees were also treated to a preview of the next edition of the Sculpture Trail, with images of the new sculptures shown during the event.
The current sculptures will be removed in early March to make way for the new ones that will be installed March 18.
The new trail will have a few more sculptures than the current one, with 25 instead of 20. Steve Knight, who serves as artist liaison for the trail, said the committee made a concerted effort to reach more Texas sculptors this year.
The 2022 trail had 17 artists represented (some had more than one sculpture in the show), and seven of those were from Texas. The 2023 trail will have 19 sculptors represented, with 13 of those from Texas.
One sculptor is from Baytown, he said: Paul Lucke, who is on the faculty at Lee College. Several others are from the Houston area, with others from across the state and country.
As with the current exhibit, the new one will have a mix of realistic and abstract sculptures made of various materials. Overall the new sculptures are larger than the ones in the current show, Knight said. Most of the pieces on display now will go back to the artists who created them, but three have been purchased and another six have been leased.
The City of Baytown plans to buy the sculpture that wins the People’s Choice Award, Knight said. It will be put on permanent display somewhere in the city.
The Sculpture Trail is sponsored by the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District, an association of arts organizations and businesses that supports the development of Baytown’s historic downtown area. Sponsorships by companies and individuals paid for the sculptures to be brought to Baytown, with the Parks and Recreation Department providing concrete pedestals and installation.
Sponsors are still needed for the 2023 Sculpture Trail. Sponsorship information is available at acedistrictbaytown.org.
