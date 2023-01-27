Like any good oil town, Baytown’s history began with what historians call a boom. So it was no surprise its 75th birthday party was delayed Tuesday by the roar of a 110 mph tornado.
But things really got official on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, when the city’s big year-long celebration touched off with three blasts from a replica 17th century cannon.
Historian Chuck Chandler told the history of Baytown and its rise as an early 20th century oil boomtown to more than two different communities named New Town, then Tri-Cities named Pelly, Goose Creek and Baytown and finally the consolidation vote on Jan. 24, 1948 that united all the citizens under the Baytown banner.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo’s arrival at the Republic of Texas Plaza Barn was delayed by some Main Street stoplights turned four-way stops by the storm but his tale was worth the wait.
“As I travel and meet other mayors in other capacities, they kind of tell me about their towns and I give them a little synopsis about Baytown,” the mayor said. “I say, ‘You ever heard of a company called Exxon? We’re kind of the birthplace of them.
“So we’re very fortunate throughout the decades, the last 75 years. My family has been here since the 20s. My great grandfather started with Humble Oil [which has grown to become ExxonMobil].
“You never want to forget where you come from and when we say we had humble beginnings, we really mean it.”
City Manager Jason Reynolds and council members Jacob Powell, Sarah Graham and Ken Griffith joined the mayor at the ceremony hosted by the Baytown Historical Preservation Association.
The program was capped, literally, by three cannon rounds, fired by battlefield re-enactors Kevin Plante, Owen Davis and Bennett Plante.
Each bang got the crowd more excited and the final one touched off by Capetillo and the city officials was almost more than Griffith could handle.
“I was close enough,” he said. “I could feel it rattle in my chest.”
The birthday celebration continued with cake, tours of the Plaza and visiting.
“It was loud and cold, but exciting to celebrate 75 years,” was Graham’s response when she was asked about the cannonade.
“It was a really good turnout and I enjoyed [Chandler]. He was full of a lot of history and it made it more real, really got us in touch with our roots.”
Powell summed it up perfectly.
“This is a good event,” he said. “It’s good to get together with community members and celebrate 75 years. I’m looking to many more. I believe we have a lot of good years ahead of us. Baytown’s got a bright future.”
