Baytown's 75th

Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, right, is joined by local historian Chuck Chandler as Baytown officially kicked off its 75th birthday celebration Wednesday night at the Republic of Texas Plaza. 

Capetillo is holding a reprint of a 1948 Daily Sun newspaper printed by The Baytown Sun for Chandler’s re-enactment of the area’s history leading up to Jan. 24, 1948.

On that date, Pelly and Baytown voted to consolidate as Baytown. Previously, Pelly had annexed the third member of what they called the Tri-Cities, Goose Creek.

Pelly Mayor Fred T. Pelly even campaigned for the name change to Baytown. 

Like any good oil town, Baytown’s history began with what historians call a boom. So it was no surprise its 75th birthday party was delayed Tuesday by the roar of a 110 mph tornado.

But things really got official on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, when the city’s big year-long celebration touched off with three blasts from a replica 17th century cannon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.