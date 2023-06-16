By Robert L. Schaadt
Special to The Sun
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has been celebrated for 158 years in Texas. The celebration started in Galveston on June 19, 1865.
The news of General Orders, No. 3 took months to reach across the state. Some isolated areas in Deep East Texas did not find out about General Orders, No. 3 until 1866. The masters knew that the war had ended, but did not inform their slaves.
Texas has three holidays celebrating independence and liberation of people from oppression. The oldest is July 4; the second is March 2, Texas Independence Day; and Juneteenth, a day devoted to the celebration of the end of slavery.
In 1865, Union Major-General Gordon Granger read Order Number 3 of the General Orders to the people in Galveston from the military headquarters. The order was printed and circulated, published in newspapers and the news spread throughout Texas.
250,000 slaves, mainly in East Texas including Chambers, Harris, Liberty and Polk Counties, heard the news and learned: “in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and... that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages.”
As the Civil War was being lost, slave-owners moved their property to Texas in an attempt to keep their investment in human beings. Texas was not home for the relocated slaves and one of the largest migrations in the United States began on Juneteenth in 1865.
Freedman celebrated, many packed their bags and started walking on the roads to the east, some families left for greener pastures in the north and far west, and others did remain, working for wages. For days, the roads were filled with people traveling to Louisiana and other eastern states trying to find their wives, children, family members, loved ones and kinfolk.
Juneteenth became a major holiday for Blacks in 1866 and it has endured for 158 years. Due to racism, most whites tended to ignore these celebrations and some cities actually banned the use of public parks for the Juneteenth celebration.
Prayer services, speakers, readings of the emancipation proclamation, slave narratives, fishing and fish fries, games, rodeos, dances and lots of food, including red or strawberry soda water, became the traditional program.
Dress became a symbol of freedom at the early events, for as slaves, they could not wear any fine clothes. Participants wore fancy dresses and hats, suits and fine shoes.
Juneteenth was inspirational for the freed slaves, inspirational for the children and a history lesson, a way for the community to remember – especially as time marched on. It was a day off from work too, a defacto holiday whether the employers liked it or not.
Blacks purchased their own emancipation grounds, such as Houston’s 1872 Emancipation Park, Mexia’s Booker T. Washington Park and East Austin’s Emancipation Park.
In Chambers, Liberty and Polk Counties, celebrations were held at people’s homes, at the churches and cemeteries, or at rural gatherings in a shady park area where people could picnic or fish in the bayous or in the Trinity River.
After Blacks were registered to vote, starting in 1867, the various candidates would give speeches and request election support at the celebrations. The Republican and Democratic parties would even provide food some years.
Emancipation Day celebrations of June 19 spread from Texas to the neighboring states of Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma very early on.
Events were always held in Texas, some years more than others, but the tradition continued even during periods of hostility by the Klan towards Blacks.
A big revival was held on June 19, 1950 at the Texas State Fair Grounds in Dallas and during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.
In 1979, State Representative Albert Edwards of Houston’s District 146 sponsored the successful House Bill 1016 declaring Juneteenth as an official state holiday, signed into law, effective January 1, 1980. Texas was the first state to declare Juneteenth as an official state holiday.
A movement to make the day a national holiday began in 2005. Juneteenth grew, not only in Texas, but nationally in 2015, as a national celebration of the end of slavery. President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 that made Juneteenth a federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since the establishment of Matin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983.
Juneteenth is highly revered in Texas.
Celebrate your freedom during Juneteenth festivities, for freedom was not always a part of the human condition. The McNair Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 and Baytown also has many activities culminating with musical performances Saturday evening.
This article was based on the resources of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and on the Juneteenth article by Teresa Palomo Acosta in the Handbook of Texas online. For information on creating a national holiday, go to www.juneteenth.com
