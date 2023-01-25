There is a great spot for a Valentines dinner for two just across the Fred Hartmann Bridge in La Porte. Main 101 is located, as the name suggests, at 101 East Main Street. The special Valentine’s Day menu includes:
APPETIZERS
½ Dozen Grill Oysters: Butter, Garlic, Parmesan $16
House Made Pimento Cheese: Flat Bread Points, Pickled
Vegetables $12.5
Shrimp Dijon: Lightly Crusted Shrimp, Dijon Cream
Sauce $16
House Made Bacon: Sweet/Spicy
Curry Sauce, Pickled Vegetables $12.5
SALAD
Pineapple Salad: Diced Pineapple,
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries,
Toasted Almonds, Strawberries
Orange Ginger Vinaigrette $10.5
SOUP
Shrimp and Corn Chowder:
Cup/Bowl $9/$14
ENTRÈE
(Chef Accompaniments – Roasted Delicate
Squash and Buttered Fingerling Potatoes)
Braised Lamb Shank: American Lamb,
Rich Demi $39
12 oz. Cold Water Lobster Tail: Broiled and
Drawn Butter $80
USDA Prime Filet: Served with Demi Grace Sauce $52
Pesto Pasta and Vegetables: Pappardelle Pasta, Grilled
Vegetables $24
Chilean Seabass and Jumbo Crab Meat: Smoked Tomato
Salsa, Poblano Aioli Sauce $56
You may enter a Valentine’s photo contest at thebaytownsun.secondstreetapp.com/Celebration-of-Love for a chance to win a dinner for two at Main 101, by uploading a photo of you and your sweetheart. Entries are $5 each and you can enter as often as you wish. A drawing will be held Feb. 13.
No purchase required to enter for a chance to win. Call The Baytown Sun at 281-422-8302 for more information.
Main 101 serves hand cut USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, offers a full bar and extensive wine list.
To contact the Main 101 email: main101@sbcglobal.net or call 281-470-8484.
