Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men after discovering they possessed multiple drugs and a handgun during a traffic stop.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit and Covert Investigations Unit deputies were conducting “proactive criminal enforcement” Monday at 9:05 p.m. when they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near State Highway 146 and Interstate 10.
Two men inside the vehicle were identified as Braden Penaflor of Harris County and Camden McDaniel of Harris County, who was riding as a front passenger.
During the traffic stop, the deputy sheriff searched the vehicle after finding probable cause, Hawthorne said.
During the search, the deputy seized 47.4 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 4.1 grams of codeine, two pounds of marijuana and a Glock handgun.
Penaflor was taken into custody and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 and one charge of marijuana possession with bonds totaling $160,000.
McDaniel was taken into custody and charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG 1, one charge of marijuana possession, and one charge of unlawful carry of a weapon with bonds totaling $175,000.
