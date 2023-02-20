Chambers County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a La Marque man for apparently stealing $3 million worth of equipment from Enterprise Products.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Enterprise Products corporate security started an investigation in early January concerning a large amount of missing industrial valves, fittings and equipment from their Chambers County facilities.
Hawthorne’s office was contacted by Enterprise Products on Jan. 25 about the investigation and subsequently filed a report. Hawthorne said Detective Sergeant Michael Croyle was assigned the case. Croyle took up the investigation that Enterprise Products personnel started.
Hawthorne said the investigation led to La Marque address. Croyle secured a search warrant for a residence, the sheriff said.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies teamed with La Marque Police officers and executed the warrant. More than $3 million of stolen equipment was discovered.
Michael Patrick, a 38-year-old La Marque man, was arrested at the scene and transported to the Chambers County Jail, Hawthorne said. Patrick was charged with First Degree Felony Theft and was held at the Chambers County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
“With the help of Enterprise Products personnel, the equipment was returned to their facility,” Hawthorne said.
