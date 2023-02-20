Chambers County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a La Marque man for apparently stealing $3 million worth of equipment from Enterprise Products. 

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Enterprise Products corporate security started an investigation in early January concerning a large amount of missing industrial valves, fittings and equipment from their Chambers County facilities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.