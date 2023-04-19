lp organize a diverse and long list of projects and services such as when the volunteer leadership came together more than 75 years ago to form your United Way. This isn’t a history lesson… but it is a lesson in the importance of volunteerism.
Many individuals become community leaders through their actions and deeds. These individuals might be local business owners or representatives, active volunteers and /or community servants. Ask any one of these individuals why they are considered community leaders and the answer will be as varied as their interests and most will even disregard the claim of being a leader.
“Are leaders born or made?” This is a question frequently raised in classes meant to train individuals to become leaders. Frankly, I don’t think anyone actually knows the answer to this question. What is known is that when we invest in people something good usually occurs. They become strong managers and leaders, avid advocates, philanthropists, or individuals that give back in a way that it is visible and makes a difference. What they have in common is that they create great things and others build on this foundation. Much of their work builds a quality of life enjoyed by each of us.
Individuals that volunteer and give of their time and talent support a variety of causes. This allows businesses to be involved in the community, as well as helps service providers increase their capacity to tackle critical issues. When you choose to volunteer you are making a commitment to support important issues and organizations, systems and processes. Whether you call yourself a leader or consider yourself to be a community servant, you and the thousands of volunteers that serve this community are true leaders.
This month, United Way recognizes all volunteers that help develop, promote and support solutions designed to meet targeted community-wide issues, and develop effective planning and execution of services. United Way leaders include the Board of Directors, Community Impact, Campaign and Development, Days of Caring and Day of Action, Finance and Audit volunteers, and many more…. All who serve are leaders who are making a difference in the community. Together, we will continue to develop, promote and support solutions designed to meet targeted community needs. Making a difference has a long-lasting value that is only possible because of community leaders, like our volunteers who are leading the way.
Melissa Reabold, MBA, CFRE is the CEO or United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County
