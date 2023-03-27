As one person after another came to the front of the room to deliver a gift and well wishes to Lena Marie Lavigne Carrier Sunday afternoon, she repaid them with hugs, a whispered word or two, occasionally a kiss.
“I am just overwhelmed for everything. Thanks a million,” she said.
Approximately 150 people -- about half of them kinfolks – gathered after Sunday’s services at Holy Family Catholic Church to celebrate Carrier’s 102nd birthday.
Her father, she said, lived to be 105 and Carrier seems sure to beat that. Relying on a wheelchair to get around these days, the former school teacher, Sunday school teacher and former president of her church’s altar society, showed no signs of wear and tear after 90 minutes in the spotlight.
The church, before letting out and allowing the action to move across the driveway to the parish hall, sang “Happy Birthday” to Carrier and others who were born around the same day but certainly not the same date.
One of her first memories is the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927. It flooded more than 150,000 homes, including all of her hometown of Palmetto, Louisiana. She was 6 years old at the time and the family was shipped by freight train to a tent camp in Opelousas, Louisiana.
She was separated from her family for a spell when she got the flu and was quarantined.
Eventually, her family built a home in Opelousas. Her father left the farming life and went to work for a wholesale grocery company. Carrier began attending Holy Ghost Catholic School at age 8.
She graduated from Holy Ghost Catholic High School in 1940 but not before winning the state spelling bee in Baton Rouge in 1937. She also sang in the school’s Child of Mary Choir.
She married Adolph Carrier in 1941 in Opelousas and the couple celebrated 51 anniversaries before Adolph passed away.
Adolph moved his family to McNair, where he went to work at Exxon in Baytown. They had 10 children, including sons Andrew, David, Charles and Barry; and daughters Marilyn, Lois, Loretta, Gisele, Letitia and Jocelyn.
Those children have given Lena Carrier 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
“God is that good to me,” she said, when asked her secret to the fountain of youth.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the Archbishop of the Houston-Galveston Diocese, sent a resolution congratulating Carrier on her longevity, the church’s altar society proclaimed her Vice President Emeritus of their group which Carrier served through her 100th birthday.
Finally, Warren Singleton of the Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society, recognized Carrier as the first non-grad of the school to be so honored. Carrier’s three oldest children attended the formerly all-Black Carver High School before the Goose Creek school district integrated in the 60s.
