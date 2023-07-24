Filing season has arrived, and some candidates wasted no time throwing their name into the proverbial hat to be on the ballot this November.
The filing period began Saturday, but most offices were not open until Monday. This led many candidates to wait until the offices opened before they filed their paperwork.
The candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 to file before the period officially ends.
For Baytown city council, incumbent District 5 Councilman Jacob Powell has announced he intends to run for a second term.
“Since being elected in 2020, it has been an honor and privilege to be the voice of District 5 on city council,” Powell said in a released statement. “The residents of District 5 are not only my constituents but are also my neighbors. Although the larger projects often get the press and recognition, the everyday needs of District 5 residents have been the foundation on which many relationships have been built. Sometimes a neighbor simply needs a ditch cleaned out, their trash can emptied or help with a stray animal. I’m pleased to point them in the right direction and confident in city staff providing first-class service.”
Powell added that he is proud of what Baytown has accomplished over the last two-and-a-half years.
“We have delivered unprecedented tax rate cuts while also increasing the homestead exemption for residents that are 65-plus or disabled,” Powell said. “We are fully supporting our first responders with a new Public Safety Complex that will house our police department and fire administration. Although they may not be flashy, infrastructure projects such as the Baytown East Water Treatment Plant and multiple drainage projects are critical to maintaining a high quality of life for residents. We’ve accomplished much, but there is more work to be done.
“For this reason, I am seeking re-election as the District 5 Councilmember. My family and I look forward to continuing to build relationships within our community, and together we will build a better Baytown.”
Kim Kosteck, a Baytown citizen, filed Monday morning for the District 4 council seat. Kosteck had announced her intent to run for the seat in June. Incumbent Heather Bentancourth currently holds the seat. Bentancourth previously declared that she did not intend to seek re-election.
“I am delighted to have filed for candidacy and eager to connect more with my community,” Kosteck said. “I look forward to engaging with the residents, listening to their concerns, and understanding their perspectives on the city’s accomplishments.”
Mike Lester, the incumbent District 6 councilman, said he plans to file
“I truly do intend to run again,” Lester said. “I think we’ve done some good things over the last three years, so we’ll try and keep it moving forward.”
James Franco, a Baytown native, announced his candidacy for District 4 on Monday. Franco is the current chair for Harris County Precinct 028. In a released statement, Franco said he is running to “ensure that our voices and input for Baytown is a place for generations to enjoy.”
“I want to be the voice for our community,” Franco said. “As an entrepreneur, I worked with some of our largest municipalities and have managed contracts as large as $24 million.”
Franco served on GCCISD’s two previous bond committees and the Names Facility Committee.
“I am looking forward to this opportunity of serving this community and help improve the beautiful Baytown we live in.”
Briceida Alcaraz has also filed to run for the District 4 seat. A Los Angeles, California native, she said she moved to Baytown in 2015 to support her husband’s career.
“We may have moved here because of my husband’s job, but we remained here because of the community,” Alcaraz said in a released statement. “I am a wife, mother of two incredibly thoughtful boys and a huge community advocate. I strive every day to bring growth to Baytown, whether it is from leading the charge to update our park equipment, advocate for small businesses, or promoting education in our youth. This town has so much more to offer us and I want to help make it happen. “
Alcaraz has served as a volunteer in the community, including as chair for a local mom group, Babies in Baytown, which is powered by First3Years, a non-profit organization. She has also served on the city’s Charter Review Committee, and more recently, joined the Service League of Baytown.
“Being involved in these amazing organizations has shown me that I have what it takes to make big changes happen in our area,” she said. “I want to listen, to solve problems, and to showcase how much more potential Baytown has.”
Candidate packets are still available to those interested in filing for a council seat. To obtain one, visit https://baytown.org/680/Candidate-Information-Packet, or call the City of Baytown clerk’s office at 281-420-6504. You can also pick up an electronic candidate packet at the City Clerk’s office at 2401 Market Street in Baytown.
The filing period also affects Beach City. They have alderperson positions up for election in November. The incumbents are Alderman Paul Newman, Alderman Ray Smith and Stephanie Farner, who was appointed Alderman in January.
For information on a candidate packet at Beach City, visit www.beachcitytx.us/government/elections.php#outer-109. The Beach City offices at located at 12723 FM 2354. To contact them, dial 281-383-3180.
Three seats are up in The City of Old River-Winfree. Mayor Joe Landry is up for re-election again this year along with Kathy Franssen in Seat 2 and Judy Strickland in Seat 4. To file for the Old River-Winfree council races, call 281-385-1735 or email the city at Cityofw@gmail.com. You can also visit their offices at 4818 FM 565.
Early voting for the November election begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.
