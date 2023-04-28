Bullying has been a topic of discussion at Goose Creek CISD for a while.
Members of the District-level Anti-Bullying Committee reported in October that all campuses have an anti-bullying committee and are making progress.
Candidates for the Goose Creek ISD board were asked if they believe the anti-bullying committee is effective and if they would like to expand or shrink it.
Here is how they responded:
District 3
Darrell Banks, challenger
“Committees are only effective if there is implementation of their proposed programs and 100% buy in from the administration and campus leadership. In order to get a real feel for the effectiveness, we cannot depend on simple data reports, spreadsheets and graphs. As a member of the board, I would take a closer look at the participants and proposals of the committee. I would then visit a campus where the programs have been implemented and talk to the students and parents that have been affected by bullying to see how they feel about the effectiveness of our anti-bullying policy. Then I would be able to make a decision on the real effectiveness of the committee and if there needs to be changes made.”
James Campisi, challenger
“It seems at every school board meeting, at least one parent speaks during public comment on the subject of bullying. This statement alone shows we have much work to do. The members of the anti-bullying committee are both knowledgeable and passionate about eliminating this issue in our schools. I believe they are effective but need more support from the board and administration to fully achieve their charge.
I am a believer that the best solution is found closest to the problem. As a board member, I would listen to the committee to determine what more can be done to eliminate bullying in GCCISD. I will advocate for a board member to attend these meetings if policy allows and would support expansion if the committee feels it would be beneficial.”
District 6
Tiffany Guy, incumbent
“I was invited to attend the last committee meeting. We heard from students about some of their concerns. I believe that their concerns could be addressed through the SEL lessons that the schools are supposed to be providing to students. My push will be for campus administrators to make the SEL (Social Emotional Learning) lessons a priority. I know there are so many other things on their plates, but I truly believe that if this one thing is implemented, some of the other big things will fall into place (student achievement, safety, etc). I’ve said many times, though, that if there’s no buy in from principals, there will be no buy in from teachers or students.”
Yacel Amador, challenger
“Bad behavior by students occurs everywhere. Finding a solution to minimize it requires efforts by parents, teachers, and the students themselves to improve discipline, personal behavior, and respect for others.”
“I am not aware of the current state of the anti-bullying committee. If taken seriously by everyone involved, bullying can be greatly reduced. Kids should see their schools as a safe space free from bullying.”
The early voting period is ongoing through Tuesday, with Election Day following May 6.
Look for more responses from the Goose Creek candidates to questions in the next edition of The Baytown Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.