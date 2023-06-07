CAN Behavioral Health shares message with Rotary

CAN Behavioral Health representatives made a presentation to the Baytown Rotary Club Wednesday about the ongoing work they are doing and the organization’s capital campaign.
Board member Mike Wilson has a very personal reason for caring about CAN. He lost a son, Brad, a year and a half ago.
Brad was prescribed opioid pain medication following a surgery five years prior, became addicted and struggled to overcome his addiction.
He had been in rehab, but unfortunately died from a lethal dose of pure fentanyl. Wilson says his son was murdered by a drug dealer. Wilson is extremely passionate about making sure the community has a remedy, when this situation arises.
CAN Behavioral Health began as Cease Addition Now in 2007. “Cease Addiction Now, Inc. (CAN) is a Texas 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Baytown, Texas. Since 2007, CAN’s focus has been to make a difference in the lives of adolescents and adults in Baytown and surrounding communities, who suffer from substance abuse and the dysfunction caused by substance abuse … CAN is Licensed by Texas Department of State Health Services as a Substance Abuse Treatment Facility,” according to its website: https://www.ceaseaddictionnow.org
CAN Behavioral Health is currently officed at 401 Texas Avenue in Baytown for sessions with clients.
They are looking for 10-12 acres to build a new treatment facility campus. Wilson says they are working closely with Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church to acquire some land from them. “Eventually, we want to have up to 100 acres,” said Wilson.
Community Outreach Manager Kathy Jaeger said there will be a fundraising Masquerade Ball Feb. 17, 2024, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4910 E. Chase in Baytown, with live and silent auctions, a prize for best costume and a mask contest.
“One in five will suffer in their lifetime from mental illness,” said Jaeger. “Mental illness is unique and not easy to identify. Up to 25% of young people 14-18 years old have suicidal ideations,” said Jaeger. “We never know, deep down, what is going on. Since 2011, suicide deaths have doubled.”
CAN Founder John Havenar told Rotarians CAN Behavioral Health is focusing on helping youth deal with suicidal ideations, depression and anything else they may be facing, for which they may lack tools. CAN’s current work involves positive psychology and universal ethics.
Havenar referenced “Flourish” material by Martin Seligman and “The Theory and Practice of Universal Ethics – The Noahide Laws” by Dr. Rabbi Shimon David Cowen, an evidence based curriculum.
“Somehow, we have drifted from a common sense approach (over time). We are coming back to it,” said Havenar. “Kids, young adults and adults like to hear things make sense.”
Havenar quoted a recently completed, Harris County Department of Education study in which he counseled 35 female 8th-grade, Disciplinary Alternative Education Program students, from across Harris County. The girls went through a 45-minute counseling session once a week for nine weeks.
The students were asked three times if they had ever had suicidal ideations, and 45-66% had occasionally thought about it.
When asked about general anxiety, 60-80% agreed they had it.
One hundred percent of this student group said they had no one to talk to.
Students told what they thought the study did for them at the end of the nine weeks. Their responses included:
• How important is it to breathe?
• To live life to the fullest potential because of all the opportunities in my life.
• Opting for life.
• Smoking (or vaping) isn’t always the way to go.
• I learned to be myself.
• I learned to be kind, and
• We are not alone. There is help.
There is help.
“CAN’s mission is to provide a comprehensive, integrated, and holistic approach in the care of those with behavioral health, substance abuse, and co-occurring disorders in East Harris County,” according to its website.
“CAN seeks to assist in the development of all areas of one’s well-being: behavioral, spiritual, and physical, with the ultimate outcome being that these individuals are restored to their highest level of functioning. Their vision is to inspire confidence, promote balance, and assist those we serve in realizing their full potential.”
CAN Behavioral Health can be reached at 281-427-4226 or in person at 401 Texas Avenue, Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.