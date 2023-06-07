CAN Behavioral Health shares message with Rotary

Mike Wilson, left, Kathy Jaegar and John Havenar of CAN Behavioral Health gave a presentation to Rotarians about the need for a mental health treatment facility in Baytown. 

 Sun photo by Carol Skewes

CAN Behavioral Health representatives made a presentation to the Baytown Rotary Club Wednesday about the ongoing work they are doing and the organization’s capital campaign.

Board member Mike Wilson has a very personal reason for caring about CAN. He lost a son, Brad, a year and a half ago. 

