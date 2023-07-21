State Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-District 128) held a town-hall meeting in Baytown Thursday night and ran into an old adversary.
Chuck Crews, a Democrat who lost to Cain in last November’s election, was among a handful of Cain detractors who made up about 10 percent of those attending the hastily announced gathering at the Hyatt Regency Baytown Hotel’s ballroom.
They shouted, “Liar! That’s misinformation! You’re ignorant, why would we want to listen to lies?” at the man a Rice University study called the “most conservative” member of the Texas House of Representatives two sessions in a row when Cain talked about parents chemically castrating their children in order to change their genders.
But Cain appeared unfazed and his supporters in the room likewise, except for laughing at many of the questions asked or statements made by the interlopers.
Crews engaged Cain in a short back-and-forth, starting with, “You encourage citizen lobbying, but when I went to your office to visit you personally, you locked your door and hid in your office.”
“That’s false,” Cain interjected. “I put a sign on my door that said Planned Parenthood wasn’t allowed. You came in with Planned Parenthood.
“If you want to come in there,” Cain continued, “and advocate for something I’m abhorrently against, I’m not going to give you time on that.”
Crews countered: “You’re a public servant. Start acting like one.”
Cain’s supporters broke into loud laughter.
Cain told Crews, “If you took office, you’d probably not do some of the things I asked you to do.”
And Crews said, “We’ll see in the future.”
A Deer Park native and attorney, Cain opened the gathering with about 30 minutes of an update on the 88th Texas Legislature and the following two special sessions.
He covered topics like food, agriculture and border security and then fielded questions on a myriad of topics.
A question about air-conditioning the state’s prisons took a weird turn that ended up with the possibility of the Legislature approving marijuana and what not to do in that case.
Cain said, “I voted against that bill (to air condition prisons) a few times. I just didn’t think we had the money … I understand there might be a need … but I haven’t seen a need to prioritize those who are in prison versus the rest of the population.”
From there, Cain said he thought “our prisons may be too full.” That instead of putting people in mental health hospitals, “we now babysit people with mental health issues in our prisons.”
He pointed out he’s a founding member of the Criminal Justice Reform Caucus and told the woman who asked about air-conditioning, “You’ll find I’m coming over to your side of the aisle on issues. I’m realizing for example that we shouldn’t be putting putting people in prison for small pot possession,” where they lose their job and go on welfare.
Crews interjected, “So you’re in favor of full legalization of cannabis?”
“I don’t see it as a revenue generating source for the state of Texas,” the state rep said. “It’s my experience that any time a new tax is created, the government becomes dependent on the consumption of that thing for which you pay tax. And so it’ll never go away. We can’t say, ‘This is a bad idea. We should stop.’
“I’m a little bit concerned when we incentivize people purchasing something so the tax dollars can come to the coffers of the state. So I’m opposed to the taxation of it.”
Marijuana is legal in Texas only for some medical uses, such as treating epilepsy and then, only under strict supervision. But Cain talked like someone who sees that changing.
“I think there are amazing medicinal qualities coming out of it,” he said. “There’s a lot of great research going on in the state of Texas and the Medical Center. I think it’s heading in that direction, but it’s got to be done correctly. I don’t know how to best do it, but at the moment, that’s not where I’m at.”
Cain says border security funding has increased as buoys are being installed near the border. He mentions reports of that Texas state troopers are pushing people back into the water.
“That’s troubling if it is occurring, but I haven’t seen any proof of that”
Border security is a top issue for him.
“One of the few things that we did get done through the budget and some other things is some extra funding for some of these sheriffs and those counties down on the border. Also realizing the need to fund some of those courts down there, so there'd be a capacity to do that,” Cain said.
“Right now, jails are over-full and courthouses are at capacity. There's no way to process these people, be able to get them on, like criminal trespass, which is what we allow now.
“That's why we're doing the fencing because you have to have a measure for them to cross,” Cain said. “It’s got to be something that says this is a barrier that they can't enter, so the fencing goes up and now we can charge them with criminal trespass."
An audience member questioned when are they going to stop illegal border crossings and start deporting illegal aliens already in the state.
“I have a feeling (Gov. Greg Abbott) may feel restrained in his duties, believing that may be a federal issue,” Cain said. “I think there does come a point where the state, when left to its own devices, when the federal government has completely failed to uphold its end of the bargain, that the state is required to protect its citizens and protect its sovereignty.
“An open border is no border at all and it's affecting our sovereignty. I think we should do more and thankfully, I believe right now the buoys are helping to guide people.”
A topic of discussion in Thursday's session was fentanyl and human trafficking.
Cain said that Texas representatives have made some adjustments to the law so that people can be charged with murder. They have also increased criminal penalties on it and we're allowing now that the death certificate can recognize fentanyl poisoning.
Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
