On my first visit to meet new Minnesota in-laws in the eighties, Vicky led me one afternoon to a trail through the forest behind her mother’s house in a rural part of the state. Beautiful North Woods country!

We walked up on a place where the grass had been wallowed down by wildlife. Innocently, I asked if that had been done by hogs. She laughed and said -- “No; Bears!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.