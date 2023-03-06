Concertmaster and 1st Violinist Alan Johnson along with Principal 2nd Violin Arthur “Larry” Lawrence will step down from Baytown Symphony Orchestra at the end of this season. Johnson has been a symphony member since 1973, Lawrence since 1987. They were presented awards of appreciation by Conductor/Music Director Clarence Frank, Jr., BSO President David Levy and former conductors of the orchestra at the March 4 performance of Scheherazade, written by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, performed in the Lee College Performing Arts Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.