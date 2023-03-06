Pictured from left are: Principal 2nd Violin Arthur “Larry” Lawrence, Concertmaster/1st Violinist Alan Johnson, Conductor/Music Director Clarence Frank, Jr., BSO Board President David Levy, Baytown Symphony Orchestra Founder Dr. David Corder and Former Conductor Dennis Eichler. Former BSO Conductor Pierre-Alain Chevalier sent congratulatory wishes from Oregon.
Pictured from left are: Principal 2nd Violin Arthur “Larry” Lawrence, Concertmaster/1st Violinist Alan Johnson, Conductor/Music Director Clarence Frank, Jr., BSO Board President David Levy, Baytown Symphony Orchestra Founder Dr. David Corder and Former Conductor Dennis Eichler. Former BSO Conductor Pierre-Alain Chevalier sent congratulatory wishes from Oregon.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Symphony Orchestra led by Conductor/Music Director Clarence Frank, Jr.
Concertmaster and 1st Violinist Alan Johnson along with Principal 2nd Violin Arthur “Larry” Lawrence will step down from Baytown Symphony Orchestra at the end of this season. Johnson has been a symphony member since 1973, Lawrence since 1987. They were presented awards of appreciation by Conductor/Music Director Clarence Frank, Jr., BSO President David Levy and former conductors of the orchestra at the March 4 performance of Scheherazade, written by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, performed in the Lee College Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.