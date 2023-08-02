Across Texas, farmers and livestock battle extreme temperatures and drought conditions. Chambers County’s drought is digital.
The history of internet access there is a saga speckled with corporate skepticism, its drastic effects and the City of Mont Belvieu’s improvisation.
For much of the county’s history, internet service providers viewed it as too rural to be profitable. Many residents were forced to choose between slow, unreliable local networks, or no connection at all. People grew to expect power outages and lawmakers grew to expect angry phone calls about said power outages. Something had to change, and the companies would not budge.
So, in June of 2018, Mont Belvieu unveiled MB Link, which provided city dwellers speeds comparable to Verizon and Frontier for nearly a fourth of the price. A year later, half of its residents had signed up. The network was a resounding success. It now fights to avoid complacency and stay afloat in a market it is largely responsible for creating.
Mont Belvieu Communications and Marketing Director Brian Ligon explains what the city does to compete with internet service providers such as Frontier, who have noticed the network’s success and rethought Mont Belvieu as a potential market.
“We have gone through maintenance for a 100-gigabit fiber line to future-proof MB Link and prepare the network to serve with speed and reliability as we get to build out and serve other areas. Additionally, we’re looking forward to serving our existing customers with the new MB Link app that will give them more control over the network in their homes, plus parental controls and network security to keep this one of the best ISPs in the state.”
It is safe to say the initial investment has more than paid off.
But the situation is not so rosy for everyone in Chambers County, especially towns that lack the means to implement such a sweeping solution and areas east of the Trinity River that cannot dream of receiving coverage under MB Link in the near future. According to Director of Economic Development and Grant Management Samantha Humphrey, Anahuac in particular is struggling.
“Large swaths just don’t have internet,” she said. And the impacts are palpable. “It’s a challenge for people in school if they’re assigned online work. They have to go to friends’ or family members’ houses or libraries. A lot of job applications are online now, and you need to access the internet to access benefits.”
No internet means quietly stratified schooling access and unclaimed benefits and therefore doubts about the utility of those social safety nets. This exacerbates a festering class and geographical divide in the county.
The problem is primarily financial, as Humphrey explains. “Fiber optic lines are expensive, especially in rural areas. In Anahuac, it’s a 22-mile stretch to the nearest connecting point.
“It costs $26 or $27 million to get, and users won’t offset the cost like they do in densely populated areas.”
And while the county plans to partner with internet service providers, that process will require half a decade of hands-in-lap waiting.
“It’s at least 24 months until grant applications open, then you’re waiting for 36 to 48 months. It’s five to six years, realistically,” Humphrey said.
On the surface, MB Link looks like it could swoop in and solve this. After all, there has been talk of expanding coverage.
“We’re in discussions with another area to bring MB Link and breach the digital divide in Chambers County. We hope we can come to an agreement with them,” Ligon said.
We will not know which area he is referencing until negotiations either work out or fall through, although the likelihood that the network will cover Anahuac anytime soon approaches nil.
A 2019 article from The Dallas Morning News confirms this, describing MB Link’s potential to provide internet to “all of western Chambers County.”
In the meantime, lawmakers scrape together ideas for a temporary fix, with Humphrey saying, “We have no firm plans, but we’re working with internet service providers to transmit to centralized power, like a satellite. That still doesn’t cover the more wooded areas.”
Those wooded areas, and eastern Chambers County more broadly, are trapped between two absences — large companies that won’t and an MB Link that, with its current capacity, can’t. The financial impacts of this broadband desert cannot be understated. Lack of internet dominoes to make education, employment and welfare inaccessible. And these ripple effects make it impossible to tell how many residents will be able to afford even a discounted rate once Anahuac unveils its own coverage plan in five years.
