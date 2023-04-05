Bridgehaven at Rotary

Karen Nearly and Alyssa Thomas of Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center speak to Rotarians about Child Abuse Prevention Month.

 Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

Bridgehaven Children Advocacy Center spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently to promote Child Abuse Prevention Month. Bridgehaven CAC strives to help children who become victims of abuse by giving them a voice. Administrative Manager Alyssa Thomas and Social Media and Outreach Manager Karen Kearly spoke to Rotarians about their work.

Bridgehaven CAC is a non-profit, child-friendly facility serving child abuse victims with the mission to minimize trauma for these victims in Liberty County, Chambers County as well as courtesy interviews for victim families who may be traveling through these areas.

