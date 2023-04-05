Bridgehaven Children Advocacy Center spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently to promote Child Abuse Prevention Month. Bridgehaven CAC strives to help children who become victims of abuse by giving them a voice. Administrative Manager Alyssa Thomas and Social Media and Outreach Manager Karen Kearly spoke to Rotarians about their work.
Bridgehaven CAC is a non-profit, child-friendly facility serving child abuse victims with the mission to minimize trauma for these victims in Liberty County, Chambers County as well as courtesy interviews for victim families who may be traveling through these areas.
Partnering with law enforcement, the Department of Family and Protective Services, county and district attorneys, medical and mental health professionals, Bridgehaven forms a multi-disciplinary team to perform forensic interviews, coordinate joint investigations, provide trauma-focused therapy through Universal Agape Love, medical evaluations, family advocacy and victim support.
With the help of Bridgehaven, families can access services, support and education from a central place, rather than having to navigate the court system and find resources on their own.
At the request of the Department of Family and Protective Services, law enforcement or the D.A.’s office, Bridgehaven can interview a child who has either made an outcry for help or may be in a situation of suspected child sexual abuse.
Between 2021-2022, a total of 289 forensic interviews were performed: 171 in Liberty County; 83 in Chambers County and 32 other.
Bridgehaven provides outreach through free presentations to organizations such as schools, clubs and churches on child abuse awareness topics.
They will be offering free community training on recognizing and reporting child abuse in a seminar from noon – 1 p.m. April 11 at the Dayton Police Department, 117 Cook Street, Dayton.
Bridgehaven is also hosting an Art Contest promoting Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The contest is open to children age 5 through 17 or who are currently enrolled in school. Submissions are due by April 17. Contact Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center for more information by calling 936-258-0400 or visiting bridgehavencac.org.
