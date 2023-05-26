How far would you go to address every regret you ever had? That’s the question at the heart of Haig’s latest novel, which imagines the plane between life and death as a vast library filled with books detailing every existence a person could have. Nora Seed is a depressed and desperate woman estranged from her family and friends. Nora has just lost her job, and her cat is dead. Believing she has no reason to go on, she writes a farewell note and takes an overdose of antidepressants.
But instead of waking up in heaven, hell or eternal nothingness, she finds herself in a library filled with books that offer her a chance to experience an infinite number of new lives. Each book offers a chance to try another life you could have lived. Nora is wondering which regrets she would undo if she had the chance.
Guided by Mrs. Elm, her former school librarian, she can pull a book from the shelf and enter a new existence — as a country pub owner with her ex-boyfriend, as a researcher on an Arctic island, as a rock star singing in stadiums full of screaming fans. But how will she know which life will make her happy? You won’t need an advanced degree in quantum physics to follow its simple yet fantastical logic. Predicting the path Nora will ultimately choose isn’t difficult, either.
In one life Nora has a teenage son called Henry. In another she is a concert pianist, then she became a single parent to a baby that literally would not sleep. In one life Nora only ate toast. There had been a lot of lives in which she laughed and cried and felt calm and terrified.
It’s a short, worthwhile read that will get you thinking and have you on the edge of your seat. And it may just awaken you to how much unlocked potential you have.
