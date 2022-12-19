Baytown Blue Santa has finished his rounds for 2022, delivering toys to boys and girls across town Saturday accompanied by police officers and cosplayers dressed as superheroes or in holiday garb.
The holiday tradition has grown so much that only a small fraction of the children who benefit from it are visited in person on distribution day — most of the gifts were picked up by families the previous weekend, but the distribution tradition continues for some.
Volunteers, mostly police officers and their families and civilian employees of the department, work year-round to collect toys and funds for the effort, which started in 1982 and has been an annual event since.
The program’s first Santa wore a traditional red suit that had been seized from a robber who used it during a crime. For many years, though, Blue Santa has worn a blue suit complete with a BPD departmental patch. The trailer carrying sound equipment and a snow machine is decorated with a giant badge identifying Police Officer Santa.
The program, now its own nonprofit organization, expanded its outreach during the pandemic with officers giving toys to children at unexpected times to help address the stress and boredom of the lockdown period.
Officer Nathan Gallup has been president of Blue Santa for 13 years. He said that this year there were more than 1,700 presents distributed to 575 children from 240 families.
This year’s application deadlinee was Oct. 31.
While the Blue Santa program has gotten larger and more organized over the decades, its mission remains the same—to bring a happier Christmas to children whose families with limited financial resources.
