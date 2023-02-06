As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to Amanda Shavonne Huff LaChapelle. Amanda is another young lady that I watched grow up on my street in Landmark Estate and I am extremely proud of the young lady she grew up to be. She is one young lady that made us proud to know her.
Amanda was born October 25, 1979 to the proud parents of Adria Nichols-Huff of Central Heights in Baytown, Texas and Wilbert Huff of McNair, Texas. Her maternal grandparents are Rachel Nichols Kirkwood of Timpson, Texas and Edward Nichols, Sr. of Dayton, Texas. Her paternal grandparents are Jewel Reese Huff of Morrow, Louisiana and Athelia Huff, Sr. of Brookshire (Waller County).
She lived in Baytown for 33 years, however, she currently resides in Conroe, Texas.
She attended Baytown Ross S. Sterling High School, graduating in 1998. While in high school, she was a member of the Key Club, Choir, Sterling Stars Drill Team and a Black Heritage Club.
Amanda was the recipient of several scholarships, Black Women’s Awareness Club, Lee College, University of Houston - Clear Lake and her church.
She attended Lee College, University of Houston-Clear Lake, and Concordia University of Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree for Interdisciplinary Studies and K-5, in December of 2004, and then earned a Master of Science degree for Reading Specialist, K-12 in May of 2009.
She has worked for Communities in Schools, 21st Century Learning Center – Harlem Elementary and the E. F. Green Center.
While in high school, she started as a student advocate for an after-school program where she did homework and activities with students from 3-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. She also performed this job while in college. Once she graduated from college, she started working as a 5th grade Math, Science, and Social Studies teacher at Pumphrey Elementary School. She continued to teach as a 7th grade Reading and Writing teacher and she have taught going on 18 years.
Through her school, she is a part of a multi-cultural organization and each month they recognize a different culture.
She was a member of the San Jacinto Girl Scouts Troop No. 7275. As a member of the Girl Scouts, she received several awards when she ran track with her Girl Scouts Troop – 400 Meter Relay, 100 Meter, 200 Meter, and Running Long Jump. Amanda is a member of The Lighthouse Church of Houston in Humble, Texas – Pastor Keion Henderson.
She has one child, Harry LaChapelle. Her hobbies are singing, shopping, reading, writing, and traveling. Her favorite saying: Be the change that you want to see.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
