As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to Amanda Shavonne Huff LaChapelle. Amanda is another young lady that I watched grow up on my street in Landmark Estate and I am extremely proud of the young lady she grew up to be. She is one young lady that made us proud to know her.  

Amanda was born October 25, 1979 to the proud parents of Adria Nichols-Huff of Central Heights in Baytown, Texas and Wilbert Huff of McNair, Texas. Her maternal grandparents are Rachel Nichols Kirkwood of Timpson, Texas and Edward Nichols, Sr. of Dayton, Texas. Her paternal grandparents are Jewel Reese Huff of Morrow, Louisiana and Athelia Huff, Sr. of Brookshire (Waller County).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.