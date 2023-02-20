GENE WASHINGTON – NCAA College Hall of Fame – Class of 2011/PVILCA Hall of Fame Football Inductee – 2005/former NFL Player:
Gene Washington was born November 23, 1944 in La Porte, Texas to parents Alberta Scott-Washington and Henry Washington. He was bused from La Porte to Baytown to attend George Washington Carver High School, graduating in 1963. He was an elite four sports athlete, football, basketball, baseball and track & field. Washington was a member of Carver’s 1961 football state championship team and was named to the all-district and all-state teams as a wide receiver and quarterback three years straight. He also made the all-state basketball team twice and was a member of the 1961 track & field state championship team. He was regarded as one of the best hurdlers in the nation and proved it by racking up district and state titles. He was a member of the 1961-mile relay state championship team and also won the 1962 and 1963 180-yard low hurdles state championship and 1963 120-yard and 180-yard high hurdles state championship. In 1963, his time of 18.9 seconds in the 180-yard low hurdles state championship set a new state record.
Washington attended college at Michigan State University where he continued to excel as a track and football athlete. He was part of the 1965 and 1966 national championship football teams and piled up five Big Ten track championships, two central collegiate championships, one NCAA championship and was named an All-American once in track.
During Washington’s professional football career, he was the Minnesota Viking’s No. 1 NFL draft choice in 1967. He played for the Vikings six years and the Denver Bronco’s for two years. He was a two time All-Pro wide receiver and was named to the 1970 and 1971 Pro Bowl teams. He helped the Vikings win three Central Division championships and one NFL Championship. He played in the 1970 Super Bowl in New Orleans, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. My ex-wife and I spent a week with Gene Washington and his wife Claudith during Super Bowl IV. Washington retired in 1974 because of a foot injury that required reconstructive surgery at the Mayo Clinic.
LEON CARR – 1999 PVAMU Hall of Fame Football Inductee and 2006 PVILCA Hall of Honor Coach Inductee:
Leon Carr was born July 1, 1943 in Jefferson, Texas to parents Hazel Haggerty and Homer Carr. He is a 1962 graduate of Baytown George Washington Carver High School. While at Carver, Leon excelled in three sports -- football, basketball and track & field. Leon was the starting quarterback for the Carver High School 1961 football state championship team. He participated in the 1962 East-West All-Star football game. He was a member of the Carver School 1961 and 1962 track & field state championship teams and was a member of the 440 -yard relay team and mile relay team that won the state championship in 1960. Leon earned a football scholarship to attend Prairie View A & M College of Texas in 1962.
He was an exceptional football athlete at Prairie View and was inducted into the PVAMU Hall of Fame in 1999 as a football athlete. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1967, went to the Chargers and Bengals training scamps for tryouts, however a knee injury kept him out of the NFL. He taught mathematics and coached at La Marque High School for 39 years. He retired in 2004; however, he has worked as an assistant principal and part time for the district for 50-plus years.
Coach Leon Carr was inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Honor as a coach, rather than as an athlete, his personal choice. He was inducted July 29, 2007 in Austin.
ALBERT WHEATFALL – 2011 PVILCA Hall of Fame Track & Field Inductee and Lincoln University Hall of Fame track & field athlete:
Albert Wheatfall was nominated by The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society founded by J. Warren Singleton and was inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as an elite track & field athlete on July 23, 2011 at the Radisson Fossil Creek Hotel in Ft. Worth, Texas. In July 2014, Albert was inducted into the Lincoln University Hall of Fame in Jefferson City, Missouri also as an elite track & field athlete.
Albert was born June 16, 1940 in Baytown Texas to parents of Elvira Drenon-Wheatfall and Leon Wheatfall. He attended the original Harlem Elementary School in McNair and graduated from the historic all-Black Baytown George Washington Carver High School in 1960. While at Carver, Albert was an elite two sports athlete -- football (running back) and sprinter/relay member and earned a track & field scholarship to attend Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri in 1960.
He was a member of Carver’s 1958 PVIL football state championship team and member of Carver’s 1959 PVIL Track & Field State Championship Team. He was the PVIL 100-yard dash and 220 yard dash state champion and ran the anchor leg on the 440-yard relay team that won the PVIL State Championship in 1958. In 1959, Albert finished 2nd in the 100-yard dash behind Homer Jones – (Pittsburg Douglas High School) in state competition. Homer Jones was the former American League football wide receiver, who played for the National League’s New York Giants from 1964-1969 and for the Cleveland Browns in 1970. Albert ran the anchor leg on the 440-yard relay team that won the PVIL State Championship. Albert was one of those high school athletes who ran only as fast as he needed to win a race, basically because most of the time he didn’t have any high school competition. He was instructed to watch one athlete that was fast, however Homer Jones (unknown) was not that athlete, so he never saw Homer Jones and as a result, lost the race, finishing second.
In 1962, Albert Wheatfall was voted MVP of the Midwest Athletic Association for his accomplishments at Lincoln University in the 100-yard dash, 220-yard dash and 440-yard relay. Albert Wheatfall is considered by many as the best sprinter ever in the sport of track & field that attended the historical all-black Baytown Carver High school.
ERNEST COY ST. JULIAN – 2011 PVILCA Hall of Fame Track & Field Inductee:
Ernest Coy St. Julian was nominated by The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society and was inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as a track & field athlete on July 23, 2011 at the Radisson Fossil Creek Hotel in Ft. Worth.
He was born October 24, 1940 in Liberty, to parents Lillie Marie Nichols-St. Julian and Dalton St. Julian. He attended the original Harlem Elementary School in McNair and graduated from the Baytown George Washington Carver High School in 1960. He was a member of the Carver High School 1959 PVIL track & field state championship team and year 1959 – 120-yard high hurdles champion – (15.0). In 1959, he was the 180-yard low hurdles champion – (20.4). In 1960, he was a member of the 440-yard relay state championship team – (43.9).
He was the 1960 PVIL Track & Field State Championship Meet Class AA High Points Man – (24 Points). Ernest St. Julian played a key role in the Baytown George Washington Carver High School winning both the 1959 and 1960 PVIL track & field state championships. He attended Grambling State University on a track & field scholarship and later served a two-year stint in the United States Army.
ROBERT EARL MALONE, SR. – 2015 PVILCA Hall of Fame Track & Field Inductee:
Robert Earl Malone was nominated by The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society and posthumously inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as a track & field athlete on July 18, 2015 at the Westin Galleria Hotel in Houston, Texas.
He was born January 12, 1939 in Baytown and was the seventh child born to the late Cora Woods-Malone and Q. D. Malone. He was a lifetime resident of McNair, attended the original Harlem Elementary school in McNair and graduated from Baytown George Washington Carver High School in 1958. While at Carver he was an elite two sports athlete who excelled in the sports of football and track & field. He was a member of Carver’s 1955 football state championship team and the 1956 and 1957 football teams that won the semifinals. He excelled in track & field in the field events under the leadership of the legendary Coach Roy Atmer Hutchins. He was a member of the Carver High School 1956 track & field state championship team and the 1955, 1957 and 1958 track teams that all finished in second place in state competition. He participated in PVIL track & field state competition four years (1955-1958) and won a total of five individual state championships in the field events. In 1955, only a freshman, he was the Class AA shot put PVIL state champ - (45’ 4 1/2”) and finished in secodnd place in the discus throw - (142’) in PVIL state competition. In 1956, he was the Class AA shot put PVIL state champ - (50’ 3 1/2”) and discus throw PVIL state champ - (139’ 5”). In 1957, he was the Class AA discus throw PVIL state champ - (133’ 2 1/2”) and in 1958, he was the Class AA discus throw PVIL state champ - (149’ 6”).
Robert Earl Malone also was a professional heavyweight boxer and had a promising boxing career until he developed an eye injury, detaching the retina in one of his eyes.
He was an outstanding vocalist under the direction of Carver’s legendary choir director Mattyebelle Durkee. He loved to sing and was an active member of the Spirit of Carver Chorale Choir, where he participated faithfully until his health failed him.
HERON GENE TIBBS – 2020 PVILCA Hall of Fame Football athlete:
Heron Gene Tibbs was nominated by The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society to be posthumously inducted into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as an elite football athlete.
Tibbs played high school sports at Baytown George Washington Carver High School and collegiate sports at Prairie View A & M College of Texas in the 50’s. He was often considered by the legendary Carver coaches and athletes as one of the elite/best former athletes to play sports at Carver. Tibbs was posthumously inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) Hall of Fame as a football athlete on July 18, 2020. This honor was long overdue for a three sport athlete of his caliber.
Heron Gene Tibbs was born on August 20, 1934 in Center, Texas to parents of Ellen and JT Tibbs. They lived in Center, Texas for a short period of time, before he and his parents moved to Baytown. He was raised in the small all Black community of Oak Wood Addition in Baytown before he and his parents moved again to Central Heights in Baytown.
Tibbs was a 1953 graduate of Baytown George Washington Carver High School. While attending Carver during the 1950’s, he was an exceptional three sports athlete and excelled in the sports of football (end), track & field (shot-put & discus throw) and basketball. Tibbs was the 2nd most celebrated athlete to have ever played sports for Carver, only because he elected not to play professional football.
In 1951, the Carver football team he played on went 9-0-1 and won the district and Gulf Coast Championship. His 1952 football team went 10-1-0 and won the district championship. The 1951, 1952 and 1953 Carver track & field teams he participated on won three district championships and finished second in PVIL state competition three times. The 1952 Carver basketball team he played on won both the district and Gulf Coast championship. During his senior year (1953), Tibbs won the PVIL State Championship, taking 1st Place in both the Shot Put (46’ 1 ½”) and the Discus Throw (135’ 5 3/4”). Tibbs also was captain of his high school football, basketball and track teams. An elite athlete at Carver, many individuals truly believed Tibbs was the best athlete to play sports for Carver, especially in the 50s.
After high school, Tibbs entered Prairie View A & M College of Texas in the fall of 1953 on a full football scholarship. He was one of the rare, elite and extraordinary athletes and one of the most outstanding football and track participants in Prairie View’s athletic history. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and had to choose between playing professional football and a position at Boeing Aircraft in Seattle, Washington as an aeronautical engineer. He made the decision to go to work for Boeing as an engineer. At that particular time he could make more money working for Boeing as an engineer than playing professional sport. There are no doubt in many individuals’ minds that Tibbs could have made any professional football team as an end.
While at Prairie View, Tibbs was captain of the 1956 football team; First Team All-American end-1955: Second Team All-American end-1956; Pittsburgh Courier Committee Selection; all conference (SWAC) end -1955-1956; all conference (SWAC) track & field 1953, 1954, 1955 and 1956; invited to try out with several NFL teams – 1957; Conference (SWAC) Shot Put Record-1955; PVAMU Relays Shot Put and Discus Record-1955; Wiley College Relays Discus Record-1955 and member of the Boeing Airplane Employee Basketball Association Championship team-1969. In 2006, Haron Gene Tibbs was inducted into the Prairie View A & M University Sports Hall of Fame.
As the Founder/President of “The Baytown Carver High School Recognition & Preservation Society”, I was so happy to finally get an opportunity to personally interview Mr. Tibbs before his demise in March 2012. I never got a copy of all the material that his oldest daughter promised to get together and share with me pertaining to her father’s outstanding high school and collegiate career. After Heron Tibbs and his wife Eloise passed, I lost contact with the rest of the Tibbs family.
Heron Gene Tibbs died at age 77 in a Seattle, Washington hospital after a long battle with diabetes.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
