GENE WASHINGTON – NCAA College Hall of Fame – Class of 2011/PVILCA Hall of Fame Football Inductee – 2005/former NFL Player:

Gene Washington was born November 23, 1944 in La Porte, Texas to parents Alberta Scott-Washington and Henry Washington. He was bused from La Porte to Baytown to attend George Washington Carver High School, graduating in 1963. He was an elite four sports athlete, football, basketball, baseball and track & field. Washington was a member of Carver’s 1961 football state championship team and was named to the all-district and all-state teams as a wide receiver and quarterback three years straight. He also made the all-state basketball team twice and was a member of the 1961 track & field state championship team. He was regarded as one of the best hurdlers in the nation and proved it by racking up district and state titles. He was a member of the 1961-mile relay state championship team and also won the 1962 and 1963 180-yard low hurdles state championship and 1963 120-yard and 180-yard high hurdles state championship. In 1963, his time of 18.9 seconds in the 180-yard low hurdles state championship set a new state record.

