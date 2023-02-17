Longtime friend, classmate, teammate and assistant coach
As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to one of my longtime friends, former classmate, teammate and my assistant youth football and track & field coach. Robert and I have basically known each other since attending Mrs. Carolyn Beatrice Bazile Kindergarten School formerly located in the once all-black community of McNair.
Robert “Ben” Sanders, Jr. was born in Highlands, Texas on May 14, 1945 to the late parents of Lola May Minor-Sanders of Roans Prairie, Texas and late Robert Ben Sanders, Sr. of Shiro, Texas. His paternal grandparents were Pete Sanders and Josephine Sanders of Shiro, Texas and his maternal grandparents were Bob Miner and Pearl Miner of Roans Prairie, Texas. He was raised in the once all black community of McNair.
Robert attended the original all-black Harlem Elementary School in McNair and the historical all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, graduating in 1963. While attending Carver High School, he was a member of the 1961 Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL) football state champion-ship team (running back) and a member of the 1960 and 1961 Carver High School track & field state championship teams (sprinter). While at Carver, he lettered two years in the sports of football and three years in track & field.
After graduating from Carver High School, he received a football scholarship to attend Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, where in 1963 and 1964 he participated in both the sports of football and track & field.
He later was gainfully employed by the Exxon Pipeline Division from 1969 - 1979. At Exxon he was an instrument Technician – LPG Department. He then was self employed and leased out his truck to Trimac Transportation, Inc., retiring from this company in 2019 after 25-years of service. Robert decided to retire in 2019 to take care of his beloved wife Frankie who developed some health issues several years ago. Being the Christian that he is and with God at the center of his life, and someone who is dealing with some health issues himself, he is doing a phenomenal job taking care of his wife.
Robert Sanders was a former member of the McNair Sports Association. He was the assistant coach of the original elite Baytown Track Club that operated from 1975 - 1980. He helped me coached the Harlem Elementary School youth track teams to six consecutive Baytown Y.M.C.A. championships, and also was the assistant coach of the La Porte Junior Vikings Optimist League youth football team which was sponsored by the La Porte Sports Association. As the assistant coach, he helped me coach the La Porte Junior Vikings youth football team to its first Baytown Optimist League youth football Bowl win.
Using what he, I and other former Carver High School athletes were taught by the legendary Coach Peoples, Hutchins, Strayhan, Lewis Sr. and O’Neal at the Carver High School and his love for sports, Sanders Jr. teamed up with me, his longtime friend, teammate and classmate, to coach those three youth teams. All three of those youth teams accomplishments were remarkable while Sanders helped coach them. To mention only a few of those youth teams’ accomplishments during Sanders tenure as assistant coach, the original Baytown Track Club - set five National records, eight Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) state records, won eighty-nine TAAF individual Regional Championships, twenty-five TAAF individual state championships, set thirty-six AAU Junior Olympics New City Records, won a total of thirty Junior Olympics individual championships, won four Gulf AAU Junior Olympics Track & Field individual Regional Championships, won four Gulf Amateur Athletic Association individual champion-ships and nineteen Gulf AAU Boys and Girls individual championships.
The La Porte Junior Vikings Optimist League youth football team he helped coach, won the first and only Optimist League Bowl Championship for the La Porte Sport Association. The Harlem Elementary School track teams he helped coach, won six straight Baytown Y.M.C.A. track & field championships.
Robert B. Sanders, Jr. is one of those individuals who took the tools given to him by those former legendary Carver High School coaches and worked hard to instill those same values into the youth of Mc Nair, Baytown and La Porte.
On a personal note, I have been good friends with Robert since attending kindergarten school and the original Harlem Elementary School, both formerly located on Broad Street in McNair. We both attended the Carver High School formerly located at the corner of Lee Drive and Carver Street in Baytown. We both played football together and competed against each other in track & field. He was my assistant coach for our youth football program and youth track & field programs. I can honestly say that Robert and I have never had a real disagreement or argument about anything in all those years. We have participated together as team members, competed against each other on the track and we both have nothing but positive things to say about each other. If he beat me in a race, I would pat him on the back and say good race, see you at the next race. If I beat him, he would do the same to me. That is the type of respect we have always had for each other since we met in kindergarten school. I couldn’t ever find a better individual to be my assistant coach, then Robert. In our coaching relationship, we were both head coaches, and that is still the type of respect we have for each other today. He is a true friend and he has always supported the things I personally get involved in, even today. He is one individual that I know, that is always happy for me when things are going good and he has my back when things are not.
He was a member of both the McNair Club Scouts and Boys Scout. His hobbies are bowling, fishing and sports.
Robert has been a member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church – Pastor Raphael D. Montgomery for many years. He is an extremely dedicated member of his church. His two favorite sayings are: Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and God is good at all times.
On October 19, 1978, Robert married Frankie Delores Mackey-Sanders and they have been married for 44 years. He has one son Robert B. Sanders III. His grandchildren are Robert Deshaun Sanders, Kendal Sanders, Darius Sanders and Dominique Hart. He has eight great-grandchildren and they are Alassia, Kenya, Journii, Deshaun, Ashanti, Kendal, Kaydon Sanders and Jordan Jones, Jr.
After asking him for several years, Robert finally decided to let the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) induct him into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as a former PVIL football athlete. He not only deserved to be inducted as a former Baytown Carver athlete, but as a special person who is always willing to help others in times of need. The Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) inducted Robert Ben Sanders, Jr. into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as a football athlete on July 19, 2014 at the Hyatt Regency Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio, Texas. Nominating my friend, Robert for induction into the PVILCA Hall of Fame as a football athlete and doing this tribute to him for Black History Month, doesn’t come close to what this man truly deserves, because of the man he is. Knowing my humble friend, the way I do, I can hear him saying to me, man you shouldn’t have done that, I didn’t deserve that tribute, but trust me, my friend truly deserved it and more for the person he has always been his entire life.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown
