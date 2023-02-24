Mother Lillian G. Banks – longtime McNair resident
As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to Mrs. Lillian G. Banks, a longtime resident of the once all-black community of McNair, Texas.
Mrs. Lillian G. Banks was born April 4, 1913 to the parents of Mr. Elbert and Mrs. Lillie Jamerson in New Waverly, Texas. She was the third of nine children born to this union.
After moving from Crosby, Texas to Barrett Station, Texas in the late 1920’s, she became a baptized member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Elder P. H. Brown.
In 1939, she married her first husband, Mr. Lester M. White, who was known to many in the McNair community and surrounding areas as an extremely wise and intelligent Colored, Black, African American, whatever you prefer to be called. This man was a highly respected gentleman and a pillar of the McNair community. To this union was born one child, Velma White, who died at 9 months old. They later reared Lester White’s nephew, Elder Jimmy D. Norris, as their son.
Mr. Lester White worked with my late father, Archange “Aucosh” Singleton at the Rohm & Haas Chemical Company in Deer Park, Texas. He also worked with my favorite Uncle Adam Whitney Auzenne, Sr. at this same chemical plant. For some reason, Mr. Lester White took a liking to my Uncle Whitney and so-to-speak, took him under his wings as a young man and bestowed upon him his wisdom and knowledge as an elderly man. My Uncle often told me stories about Mr. Lester White and the things he taught him. My uncle actually credits Mr. White for convincing him after being discharged from the United States Army in 1954, to build the house he actually built as a young man and lived in for 60 years until his demise on September 28, 2015. My Uncle Whitney actually taught me some of the things he learned from Mr. Lester M. White.
Mrs. Lillian later married her 2nd husband, Mr. Charles W. Banks in 1969. I personally didn’t know Mr. Banks as I did Mr. Lester White, however if Mrs. Lillian married him, I have no doubt he too was a fine gentleman. She cherished Mr. & Mrs. James ( Petey) Banks as her own son and daughter.
During the early 1930’s, she received the baptism of the Holy Ghost under the leadership of Elder Sims at Crosby Temple Church of God in Christ. In 1938, she moved to the once all-black community of McNair Station, Texas, where she became a member of McGown Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Elder Cal Williams. She remained a member of this church until her demise on May 20, 2009. Mrs. Lillian G. Banks was a devoted church worker who served faithfully in every capacity under the leadership of eight pastors: Elder Cal Williams, Elder A. L. Cawthon, Elder M. L. McGown, Bishop C. H. Henderson, Elder Prejean, Superintendent O. J. Jenkins, Superintendent W. A. Jenkins, and Elder Ronald L. Hampton.
She was preceded in death by Elbert and Lillie Jamerson, Lester M. White, Velma White, Charles W. Banks, Mable Glover, Annie L. Eagleton, Addie P. Bowie, Lenora Holmes, (four sisters), Johnnie Jamerson, Lawrence Jamerson and Ernest Jamerson (three brothers).
She left to cherish her memory: Elder Jimmy Norris, Mr. and Mrs. James and Mae Banks, Norvel Williams, (sister), Deandrea Norris, Everlina Banks-Bradley, Jimmy Norris, Jr. (three) great-great-children, and a host of relatives and friends.
Mother Lillian G. Banks Funeral Services were held at McGowen Temple Church of God in Christ in McNair, Texas – Pastor Ronald Hampton – Master of Ceremony and Superintendent W. A. Jenkins – Officiating. Her funeral services were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home – 7623 Harrison Street in McNair/Baytown, Texas. She was laid to rest at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
