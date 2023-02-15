John Victor - former Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy
As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to John Victor, former highly respected and beloved Harris County Constable Deputy. To say Victor earned the respect of basically everyone he came in contact with in the Barrett Station, McNair and Baytown Black communities would simply be an understatement. Victor had the upmost respect of me and many other law-abiding-citizens in our surrounding Black communities. He was an officer of the law that always conducted himself in a professional manner at all times and he did things that made anyone with common sense want to respect him as a law enforcement officer. Whenever and wherever you ran into Victor, he always had that contagious smile on his face which made everyone feel at ease and wanted to smile too. That was simply who Victor was and that was what this man was all about.
John Victor was born March 13, 1936 in Opelousas, Louisiana, to the late Ethel Thomas Adams and Joseph Victor. His family moved from Louisiana to Baytown, when he was around the age of five. He attended the historical all-black George Washington Carver High School in Baytown, but in 1951, he and his family moved to Barrett Station, where he attended and graduated from the all-black Charles R. Drew High School formerly located in the all-black community of Barrett Station. Victor and I have two things in common; we were both born in Opelousas, Louisiana and we both attended the Carver High School in Baytown.
On February 13, 1956, he married the love of his life, my beautiful cousin Dorothy Singleton-Victor. When I say beautiful, Dorothy simply possesses both inner and outer beauty which made them a “special couple”. To this union, three children were born, Donald Anthony Victor, Vincent Curtis Victor and Patrick Payne Victor. He also had one daughter, Cecelia Gail Williams. His fatherly love extended to many, including Gay Nell Singleton Hadnot and Henrietta Smith. He was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and “papa”.
Victor was gainfully employed by Harris County Precinct 3, as a Constable Deputy. He retired in 1997 after 25 years of dedicated service due to failing health.
He was a very active member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Barrett Station. He was a loyal member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver – Council # 98. He served as a member and president on the Parish Pastoral Council, a member of the Traditional Choir, charter member of the Male Chorus and a Minister of Hospitality. During the early 90s, he and other parishioners donated many countless hours serving hot meals to the homeless of the community.
As a young married man, Victor gathered youth from the community and formed a team to play baseball on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Because of his love for sports, he later began to referee football and basketball games, umpire baseball games and officiated track & field meets in the area.
For several years, Victor was the announcer at the Charles R. Drew High School football games. He served on the Riley Chambers Community Center Board of Directors in Barrett Station, and the Barrett Station Civil League.
Victor was a member of the Barrett Station Bowling League for 29 years and he was extremely proud of the many trophies he won.
Victor served on the Crosby ISD Board of Trustees for several years and held various positions while serving on this school board. He spent countless hours supporting many students, teachers and other personnel in the district. He was a member of the Crosby Booster Club and worked on countless events and fundraisers. As a big supporter of the Crosby ISD community, he attended and supported many extracurricular activities in and out of the district cheering them on, including the Barrett Station Basketball League, supporting future family and community super stars. Everyone knew Victor’s love for the Crosby Cougars and he considered himself as a die hard “Crosby Cougar” fan.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
