John Victor - former Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Deputy

As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to John Victor, former highly respected and beloved Harris County Constable Deputy. To say Victor earned the respect of basically everyone he came in contact with in the Barrett Station, McNair and Baytown Black communities would simply be an understatement. Victor had the upmost respect of me and many other law-abiding-citizens in our surrounding Black communities. He was an officer of the law that always conducted himself in a professional manner at all times and he did things that made anyone with common sense want to respect him as a                       law enforcement officer. Whenever and wherever you ran into Victor, he always had that contagious smile on his face which made everyone feel at ease and wanted to smile too. That was simply who Victor was and that was what this man was all about.  

