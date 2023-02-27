By J. Warren Singleton
Special to The Sun
Edmond Joseph “Snook” Richard was born May 11, 1925 to Carlton “Papa” Richard and Marie Pearl Breaux Richard in Opelousas, Louisiana.
He was a chartered member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Barrett Station/Crosby and Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair. Edmond was a member the Holy Family Catholic Church Men’s Club and also served as an usher. He was a devout Catholic and attended mass until the Sunday prior to his demise. He was a man that was completely dedicated to his family, his wife Mareta of 60 years and his friends with the belief that Almighty God would bless him and his family. Everyone loved “Snook” and he loved everyone. He was one of those individuals, that if you met him, you wanted to be friends with him forever.
He served a stint in the United States Army during World War II and was honored with a medal as a qualified Sharp Shooter. Edmond was the recipient of numerous awards for his military service.
I don’t know about his shootings while in the military, because like many veterans of wars, some of them simply refuse to talk about those dreadful war times. However, I can truthfully tell you when Edmond put his rifle scope crosshairs on a deer or other exotic animals, he had no problem dropping those games for the purpose of meat/sport. As a teen/young man, Edmond and his two brothers, Austin Richard and Carl Richard, took me under their wings and taught me how to fish and hunt, especially deer. They taught me how to properly and safely clean, handle and zero-in my rifle. They wanted me to understand the importance of gun safety. Since Edmond was the oldest of the three brothers, he had more patience with me as a teen and would take the time to explain things in detail so I would get a good understanding of what we were talking about. Between those three Richard brothers, I had a lot of hunting and fishing stories to listen to over the years.
Edmond was employed as a welder and pipefitter at Diamond Alkali from 1950 until he retired in 1982. He also received numerous perfect attendance awards.
Edmond’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening and playing dominoes. He was an outstanding jitterbug and zydeco dancer. He also enjoyed listening to jazz and blues music and hearing his nephew Hal Richard play the guitar and sing.
Edmond died on April 2, 2007 at the age of 82. His funeral services were held at Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown on April 10, 2007 with Father Rodney J. Armstrong, S.S.J., officiating. Final arrangements were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home. He was laid to rest at St. Martin de Porres/Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Crosby.
Mareta Broussard Richard was born September 28, 1926 to the proud parents of Stanley “Papa” Broussard and Mary Gertrude “Momma” Broussard in Lafayette, Louisiana. Her mother was a longtime resident of McNair who lived to reach the age of 105. Her father was a longtime, highly respected and influential man in the all Black community of McNair. She had two brothers, Stanley Broussard and Paul Broussard.
Mareta was a devout Catholic and devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown. She was a member of the church choir and an active member of the Altar Society. As a devout Catholic, she attended mass until her health failed her, however she said her rosary daily. She often opened up her home to members of her church, family and friends to have prayer meetings, where they said the rosary as a group.
Without a doubt, Mareta was completely dedicated to her family and friends with the belief that God would bless her and her family. Like her husband “Snook” everyone loved “Mrs. Mareta” and she loved everyone.
She was my across-the-street neighbor when I lived on Richard Street as a child and teen. I honestly don’t remember one time or one incident that Mareta didn’t greet me with a big smile and kind words as a child, teen, young adult and somewhat older adult. She was the same kind person to me and others at all times.
She was married to Edmond Joseph “Snook” Richard on March 29, 1947 in Liberty and settled in the all Black community of McNair. To that union, six children were born: Patricia, Thelma, Myra, Marie, Douglas and Curtis.
At the time of her death, she had 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and three wonderful sisters-in-law, (Jermine “Tootie” Richard Johnson, Mytris Richard and Dorothy Richard).
Mareta went home to be with her Heavenly Father on September 18, 2013, just 10 days prior to her 87th birthday. Funeral services for Mareta were held on September 21, 2013 at Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown with Father Francis D. Asomkase, S.S.J., officiating. Final arrangements were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home and she was laid to rest at St. Martin De Porres/Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
