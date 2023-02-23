Dr. Pamela Holland Johnson, LPC – former Sterling Stars, Lieutenant Colonel
As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to Dr. Pamela Holland Johnson, LPC. In 1973-1974 she was the first African American Lieutenant Colonel of the Sterling Stars Drill Team of the Baytown Ross S. Sterling High School.
Dr. Johnson was born October 18, 1956 in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri to the late Sergeant Leo Holland of Kelly, North Carolina and Perina Holland (my aunt) of Prairie Laurant, Louisiana. Pamela was raised in various Army Bases, before Uncle Leo Holland retired from the United States Army and moved to Baytown, Texas. Pamela “Pam” currently resides in Dallas, Texas.
As a child while living in Fort Hood, Texas, Edgewood, Maryland and Baumholder, Germany, Pam was a Brownie, Junior and Cadet of the Girl Scouts of America. While living in Baytown, she was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church located at 800 West Baker Road. She attends Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Garland, Texas.
In Baytown, Pam attended Ross S. Sterling High School, graduating in 1974. After graduation, she attended the University of Houston where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications (1978). Later from Amberton University, she earned a Master of Arts degree in Business and Human Relations (1989), a Master of Science degree, and a Doctorate degree in Counseling & Guidance from Texas A&M Commerce (1994). While attending U of H, Pam became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.
Dr. Johnson also earned multiple certifications and licenses, including the following: National Board of Certified Counselors-National Certified Counselor, Texas State Board of Examiners – Licensed Professional Counselors, Senior Professional Human Resource, and Critical Incident Stress Management.
With over 25 years at Southwestern Bell Telephone and AT&T, she retired in the field of HR Training and Development in Dallas, Texas. There, she was a Training Consultant, securing training programs and vendor training contracts for AT&T employees. Dr. Johnson was also a Private Counselor and Consultant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for many years providing individual psychotherapy and group counseling services to many. She specialized in AIDS/HIV and Chemical Dependency during the early and critical years of the AIDA epidemic. And later, she became the President of the Board of Directors for AIDS Arms, Inc.As part of her practice she also provided workshops and executive coaching for many private and public institutions. She provided training in “Cultural Awareness, Sensitivity and Communication Skills”,
“ Workplace Discrimination and Harassment”, “Multicultural Leadership Development” and “Group Leadership Development”.
Dr. Johnson is also an Author of two books – “Everyone is Multicultural: Bridging Cultural Influences for Leadership Success (2006)”and “AIDS & African Americans: A Guide for Substance Abuse, Sexuality, and Care (2000).”
Currently, Dr. Johnson is a Professor at Amberton University in Garland, Texas, where she designs, implements and facilitates Masters Level course work for students in the Counseling and Guidance field.
She also teaches courses such as Career Counseling, Multicultural Counseling, Crisis Counseling, and Trauma Counseling.
Dr. Pamela Holland Johnson has been married to Mr. Nathan Johnson for 23 years. She has two children, Dr. Evan Blackwell and Aaryn Blackwell. She also has two grandchildren, Beckham and Dawson. Pam‘s hobbies are fishing, and baking. And her favorite saying is: Where there is a will, there is away.”
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
