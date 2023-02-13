As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to an African American female entrepreneur who once resided in Baytown. Sister Dorothy Marie Powell was born to the parents of Ivorie Tucker and Edward Tucker of Anderson, Texas (Grimes County), on April 15, 1930. Dorothy was the “first” child of four children born to this couple. She grew up and attended elementary school in Coaxberry, Texas (Grimes County). Upon moving to Baytown, she attended the historic all-Black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, was crowned Homecoming Queen, and graduated in 1947, before the new Carver High School opened its doors to students in January 1948.
Sister Dorothy was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Jessie W. Powell, Sr. on April 23, 1949 and to this union two children were born, Jessie W. Powell, Jr. of Houston, Texas and Donald W. Powell, Sr. of Baytown, Texas.
During her early years in Baytown, she became a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, where Pastor Short, Pastor Harrell, and Pastor A. L. Foston, presided. In knowing the Lord, she worked in the church in different capacities such as an Usher, and Matron of the Youth Department. In her later years, Dorothy was First Lady of the Church, where her husband ministered.
Upon graduating from Franklin Beauty School, Dorothy’s entrepreneurship started by her ownership of Dorothy’s Beauty Salon. Dorothy made custom hats, and she owned and operated a lingerie boutique and later owned and operated the Powell’s Waterview Trailer Park in Baytown. Sister Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother, (Ivorie President), her father (Edward Tucker), one nephew (Lionel Roan), one niece (Gwendolyn Walker), one sister (Mattie Lewis), and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Dorothy Marie Powell died on February 15, 2013. Her Funeral Services was held on Friday, February 22, 2013 at Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1132 Carver Street in the Oakwood Addition in Baytown. Interment was held on Monday, February 25, 2013 at the National Cemetery, located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston. Funeral Services were entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home in McNair/Baytown.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown
