Dorothy Marie Powell

As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to an African American female entrepreneur who once resided in Baytown. Sister Dorothy Marie Powell was born to the parents of Ivorie Tucker and Edward Tucker of Anderson, Texas (Grimes County), on April 15, 1930. Dorothy was the “first” child of four children born to this couple. She grew up and attended elementary school in Coaxberry, Texas (Grimes County). Upon moving to Baytown, she attended the historic all-Black Baytown George Washington Carver High School, was crowned Homecoming Queen, and graduated in 1947, before the new Carver High School opened its doors to students in January 1948. 

Sister Dorothy was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Jessie W. Powell, Sr. on April 23, 1949 and to this union two children were born, Jessie W. Powell, Jr. of Houston, Texas and Donald W. Powell, Sr. of Baytown, Texas.

