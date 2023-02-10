As Black History Month continues, we would like to pay tribute to an African American female entrepreneur who once resided in the all-black community of McNair.
Danielle Ellis-Paul was born May 1977 in Houston, Texas to the parents of Willie Ellis Sr. of the once all-black community of Aches Homes in Houston, Texas and Jewell Maxey of McNair, Texas. She was raised in McNair until she reached the age 10 years old.
She attended Baytown Robert E. Lee High School, graduating in 1997, two years after her graduating class. Danielle mentioned that she was a rebel in high school and didn’t belong to any high school societies/organizations. “I made my high school stay longer than it needed to be,” she said. “This was due to me being scared to go out into the real world after high school,” she said. She mentioned that she dropped out of high school for a short period of time, took night classes, eventually taught herself biology, went back to school and graduated from high school after having her first child.
After graduating from high school, Danielle immediately decided to enroll in Lee College to make up for lost time. She graduated from Lee College in 2000, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree in Process Technology.
She then attended San Jacinto College and graduated in 2006. When she started college, she worked in the San Jacinto Methodist Pharmacy Department to pay her way through college until she got a scholarship from Explorer Pipeline to further her college education. In January 2006, she signed up for 1.5 years worth of classes to complete her Director’s credentials. She also got on the Dean’s List for the first time in her life with a 3.75 GPA.
She mentioned that she has had a few jobs over the years, but has owned and operated her Child Care Center as the only Early Child Care Partner in Baytown, Texas for 17 years.
Danielle first job was working at Jack in the Box. She later worked for Randall’s, HEB, Walgreens Pharmacy Department, San Jacinto Methodist Hospital, in the plants and Home Depot warehouse, before starting her own business, “Lets Learn Christian Home Child Care”.
Danielle mentioned that she is creating a neighborhood in honor of her mother “Jewel Maxey”. It is located in Crosby, Texas which will be called “The Jewel of Crosby”.
She is a member of Gates of Praise Christian Center in La Porte, Texas – Pastor Shawn Williams. She is the mother of four children, Christopher Lett, Jr., Shaylyn, Jeremiah Paul and Isaiah Paul.
Her favorite saying: “God would not have gotten me this far if he didn’t mean for me to win.”
In conclusion of this story, my personal thoughts are, if you are currently a high school student, a former student, someone who dropped out of school for whatever reason, simply look at Danielle’s success story. It’s never too late to get a high school diploma, GED, enroll in college, and go back to college to obtain some type of college degree. If you think you are not college material, consider a trade school. Lee College offers great trade programs. Danielle Ellis Paul, we are truly proud of you.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
