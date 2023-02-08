Rep Jordan

Representative Barbara Jordan (left) became nationally known for her eloquence during the Richard Nixon Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearings.

Barbara Charline Jordan (February 21, 1936 – January 17, 1996) was an American lawyer, educator, and politician. A Democrat, she was the first African American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and the first Southern African American woman elected to the United States House of Representatives.  Jordan is known for her eloquent opening statement at the House Judiciary Committee hearings during the impeachment process against Richard Milhous Nixon. In 1976, she became the first African American, and the first woman, to ever deliver a keynote address at a Democratic National Convention. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994, among numerous other honors. She was the first African American woman to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery. Jordan is also known for her work as chair of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform.  

Jordan was born in Houston, Texas’s Fifth Ward. Jordan’s childhood was centered on church life. Her mother was Arlyne Patten Jordan, a teacher in the church, and her father was Benjamin Jordan, a Baptist preacher. Through her mother, Jordan was the great-granddaughter of Edward Patton, who was one of the last African American members of the Texas House of Representatives prior to disenfranchisement of Black Texans under Jim Crow. Barbara Jordan was the youngest of three children, with siblings Rose Mary Jordan McGowan and Bennie Jordan Creswell . Jordan attended Roberson Elementary School. She graduated from Phillis Wheatley High School in 1952 with honors.

