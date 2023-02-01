BLACK HISTORY MONTH – African American Firsts

Last year during Black History Month, I wrote and shared with you the article “BLACK HISTORY MONTH – WHERE WOULD WE BE WITHOUT THE BLACK MEN & BLACK WOMEN?” that was featured in the greater BAYTOWN Magazine – February 2022 on page 24 and 25. This article ran in part in the magazine and the rest was posted on The Baytown Sun website. That particular article just happened to be the 2nd most read article during the year 2022 from baytownsun.com.  I personally received kudos from many Blacks, Hispanics and Caucasian friends as well as non-friends who took the time to express their thoughts and the fact that they truly enjoyed reading about the many African-American men and women who invented things, many that still benefit us today. In this article, I would now like to share with you another BLACK HISTORY MONTH article – “African-American firsts”.Hope you enjoy reading this article as much as I enjoyed doing the research, re-write and sharing it with you for Black History Month.  The information used for writing most of this article was researched by me using Wikipedia. For those of you who would like to read more about these African American firsts, you can do so by using Wikipedia too.

1-a-BlackHistoryCollage.jpg
1-Barack Hussein Obama II .jpg
1-MICHELLE ROBINSON OBAMA.jpg
3-KAMELA DEVI HARRIS.jpg
4-FREDERICK DOUGLAS.jpg
5-Shirley Anita Chisholm.jpg
6-Barbara Charline Jordan.jpg
8-ERIC HIMPTON HOLDER JR.jpg
9-Velvalea Hortense Rodgers Vel Phillips.jpg
10MINNIE BUCKINGHAM HAPER.jpg
11-CRYSTAL DREDA BIRD FAUSET.jpg
12-CHARLOTTE SPEARS BASS.jpg
13-JOSEPH JENKINS ROBERTS.jpg
14-ELLEN WALKER CRAIG-JONES.jpg
15-YVONNE BRATHWAITE BURKE.jpg
16-DORIS A DAVIS.jpg
17-EDMONIA LEWIS.jpg
18-CAPTAIN THERESA MAE CLAIBORNE.jpg
19-SHERIAN GRACE CADORIA.jpg
1st RHODE ISLAND REGIMENT
33RD UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS
33RD UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS
22-ZIPPORAH POTTER ATKINS.jpg
23-PHILLIS WHEATLEY PETERS.jpg
24-JUPITER HAMMON.jpg
25-LUCY TERRY.jpg
26-PETER HILL.png
27-THOMAS L JENNINGS.jpg
28-SARAH ELISABERT GOODIE.jpg
29-JAMES DERHAM.jpg
2-JAMES McCUNE SMITH.jpg