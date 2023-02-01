BLACK HISTORY MONTH – African American Firsts
Last year during Black History Month, I wrote and shared with you the article “BLACK HISTORY MONTH – WHERE WOULD WE BE WITHOUT THE BLACK MEN & BLACK WOMEN?” that was featured in the greater BAYTOWN Magazine – February 2022 on page 24 and 25. This article ran in part in the magazine and the rest was posted on The Baytown Sun website. That particular article just happened to be the 2nd most read article during the year 2022 from baytownsun.com. I personally received kudos from many Blacks, Hispanics and Caucasian friends as well as non-friends who took the time to express their thoughts and the fact that they truly enjoyed reading about the many African-American men and women who invented things, many that still benefit us today. In this article, I would now like to share with you another BLACK HISTORY MONTH article – “African-American firsts”.Hope you enjoy reading this article as much as I enjoyed doing the research, re-write and sharing it with you for Black History Month. The information used for writing most of this article was researched by me using Wikipedia. For those of you who would like to read more about these African American firsts, you can do so by using Wikipedia too.
J. Warren Singleton
PRESIDENT/FIRST LADY/VICE PRESIDENT:
Barack Hussein Obama II – is an African American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
Obama became the first Black-American presidential candidate nominated by a major party, namely the Democrats. He was the first Black-American to be elected (and re-elected) president of the United States. Barack was born August 4, 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii to the parents of Barack Obama Sr. and Ann Dunham. After graduating from Columba University in 1983, he worked as a community organizer in Chicago. In 1988, he enrolled in Harvard Law School, where he was the first black president of the Harvard Law Review. After graduating, he became a civil rights attorney and an academic, teaching constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School from 1992 to 2004. Turning to elective politics, he represented the 13th district in the Illinois Senate from 1997 to 2004, when he ran for the U.S. Senate. Obama received national attention in 2004 with his March Senate primary win, his well- received July Democratic National Convention keynote address, and his landslide November election to the Senate. In 2008, after a close primary campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was nominated by the Democratic Party for president and chose Joe Biden as his running mate. Obama was elected over Republican nominee John McCain in the presidential election and was inaugurated on January 20, 2009. Nine months later, he was named the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, a decision that drew a mixture of praise and criticism.
Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama – Born January 17, 1964, is an American attorney and author who served as first lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. She was the first African-American woman to serve in this position. She is married to former President Barack Obama. Raised on the South Side of Chicago, Obama is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In her early legal career, she met Barack Obama. She subsequently worked in nonprofits and as the associate dean of Student Services at the University of Chicago as well as the vice president of Community and External Affairs of the University of Chicago Medical Center. Michelle married Barack in 1992, and together they have two daughters. Obama campaigned for her husband’s presidential bid throughout 2007 and 2008, delivering a keynote address at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. She has subsequently delivered acclaims speeches at the 2012, 2016, and 2020 conventions. As first lady, Obama served as a role model for women and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity, and healthy eating. She supported American designers and was considered a fashion icon. After her husband’s presidency, Obama’s influence has remained high. In 2020, Michelle Obama topped Gallup’s poll of the most admired woman in America for the third year running.
Kamela Devi Harris – is an American politician and attorney who is the 49th and current Vice President of the United States. She is the first female Vice President and the highest-ranking female official in U. S. history, as well as the first African-American/Asian-American vice president. Born in Oakland, California, Harris graduated from Howard University and University of California, Hasting College of the Law. She began her career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, before being recruited to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. In 2003, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She was elected Attorney General of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Harris served as the junior United States senator from California from 2017 to 2021. She defeated Loretta Sanchez in the 2016 Senate election to become the second African-American women and the first South Asian-American to serve in the United States Senate. As a senator, she advocated for healthcare reform, federal de-scheduling of cannabis, and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the DREAM Act, a ban on assault weapons, and progressive tax reform. She gained a national profile for her pointed questioning of Trump administration officials during Senate hearings, including Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault. Harris became Vice President upon being inaugurated on January 20, 2021, alongside President Joe Biden. On August 11, 2020, Harris was selected by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be his running mate in the 2020 United States presidential election, running against incumbent U. S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. With Biden’s election victory, Harris was subsequently elected as Vice President.
UNITED STATES POLITITIONS/STATEMANS:
Frederick Douglas – (born Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey) – (c. February 1817 or 1818 – February 20, 1895) – was an American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman. After escaping from slavery in Maryland, he became a national leader of the abolitionist movement in Massachusetts and New York, becoming famous for his oratory and incisive antislavery writings. Accordingly, he was described by abolitionist in his time as a living counterexample to slaveholders’ arguments that slaves lacked the intellectual capacity to function as independent American citizens. Northerners at the time found it hard to believe that such a great orator had once been a slave. It was in response to this disbelief that Douglass wrote his first autobiography. Douglas wrote three autobiographies, describing his experiences as a slave in his “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” (1845), which became a bestseller and was influential in promoting the cause of abolition, as was his second book, “My Bondage and Freedom” (1881) and revised in 1892, three years before his death, the book covers his life up to those dates. Douglass also actively supported women’s suffrage, and he held several public offices. Without his permission, Douglass became the first African-American nominated for Vice President of the United States, as the running mate of Victoria Woodhull on the Equal Rights Party ticket. Douglass believed in dialogue and in making alliances across racial and ideological divides, as well as in the liberal values of the U. S. Constitution. When radical abolitionists, under the motto “No Union with Slaveholders, criticized Douglass’s willingness to engage in dialogue with slave owners, he replied: I would unite with anybody to right and with nobody to do wrong.”
Shirley Anita Chisholm (November 30, 1924 – January 1, 2005) – was born in Brooklyn, New York. She spent ages five through nine in Barbados and always considered herself a Barbadian American. She excelled at school and earned her college degree in the United States. She started working in early childhood education and became involved in local Democratic Party politics in the 1950s. In 1964, overcoming some resistance because she was a woman, she was elected to the New York State Assembly. Four years later in 1968, she became the first black woman to be elected to the United States Congress, where she led the expansion of food and nutrition program for the poor and rose to party leadership. She retired from Congress in 1983 and taught at Mount Holyoke College while continuing her political organizing. Although nominated for an ambassadorship in 1993, health issues caused her to withdraw. In 2015, Chisholm was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Barbara Charline Jordan (February 21, 1936 – January 17, 1996) was an American lawyer, educator, and politician. A Democrat, she was the first African American elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction and the first Southern African-American woman elected to the United States House of Representatives. Jordan is known for her eloquent opening statement at the House Judiciary Committee hearings during the impeachment process against Richard Nixon. In 1976, she became the first African-American, and the first woman, to ever deliver a keynote address at a Democratic National Convention. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, among numerous other honors. She was the first African-American woman to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery. Jordan is also known for her work as chair of the U.S. Commission on Immigration Reform.
Barbara Charline Jordan was born in Houston, Texas's Fifth Ward. Jordan's childhood was centered on church life. Her mother was Arlyne Patten Jordan, a teacher in the church, and her father was Benjamin Jordan, a Baptist preacher. Through her mother, Jordan was the great-granddaughter of Edward Patton, who was one of the last African American members of the Texas House of Representatives prior to disenfranchisement of Black Texans under Jim Crow. Barbara Jordan was the youngest of three children, with siblings Rose Mary Jordan McGowan and Bennie Jordan Creswell (1933–2000). Jordan attended Roberson Elementary School. She graduated from Phillis Wheatley High School in 1952 with honors.
Jordan credited a speech she heard in her high school years by Edith S. Sampson with inspiring her to become an attorney. Because of segregation, she could not attend The University of Texas at Austin and instead chose Texas Southern University, an historically black institution, majoring in political science and history. At Texas Southern University, Jordan was a national champion debater, defeating opponents from Yale and Brown, and tying Harvard University. She graduated magna cum laude in 1956. At Texas Southern University, she pledged Delta Gamma chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. She attended Boston University School of Law, graduating in 1959.
Jordan taught political science at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama for a year. In 1960, she returned to Houston and started a private law practice.
Jordan campaigned unsuccessfully in 1962 and 1964 for the Texas House of Representatives. She won a seat in the Texas Senate in 1966, becoming the first African-American state senator in Texas since 1883 and the first black woman to serve in that body. Re-elected to a full term in the Texas Senate in 1968, she served until 1972. She was the first African-American female to serve as president pro tempore of the state senate and served one day, June 10, 1972, as acting governor of Texas. Jordan was the first African-American woman to serve as governor of a state. During her time in the Texas Legislature, Jordan sponsored or cosponsored some 70 bills.
Barbara Jordan delivering the keynote address before the 1976 Democratic National Convention In 1972, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the first woman elected in her own right to represent Texas in the House. She received extensive support from former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who helped her secure a position on the House Judiciary Committee. In 1974, she made an influential televised speech before the House Judiciary Committee supporting the impeachment of President Richard Nixon, Johnson's successor as president. In 1975, she was appointed by Carl Albert, then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, to the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.
In 1976, Jordan, mentioned as a possible running mate to Jimmy Carter of Georgia, became instead the first African-American woman to deliver a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention. Despite not being a candidate, Jordan received one delegate vote (0.03%) for president at the Convention.
In November 1977, Barbara Jordan spoke at the 1977 National Women's Conference. Other speakers included Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, Lady Bird Johnson, Bella Abzug, Audrey Colom, Claire Randall, Gerridee Wheeler, Cecilia Burciaga, Gloria Steinem, Lenore Hershey and Jean O'Leary.
Jordan retired from politics in 1979 and became an adjunct professor teaching ethics at the University of Texas at Austin Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. She was again a keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention in 1992.
In 1994, Clinton awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the NAACP presented her with the Spingarn Medal. She was honored many times and was given over 20 honorary degrees from institutions across the country, including Harvard and Princeton, and was elected to the Texas and National Women's Halls of Fame.
On July 25, 1974, Jordan delivered a 15-minute televised speech in front of the members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. She presented an opening speech during the hearings that were part of the impeachment process against Richard Milhous Nixon. This speech is thought to be one of the greatest speeches of 20th-century American history. Throughout her speech, Jordan strongly stood by the Constitution of the United States. She defended the checks and balances system, which was set in place to inhibit any politician from abusing their power. Jordan never flat out said that she wanted Nixon impeached, but rather subtly and cleverly implied her thoughts. She simply stated facts that proved Nixon to be untrustworthy, and heavily involved in illegal situations, and quoted the drafters of the Constitution to argue that actions like Nixon's during the scandal corresponded with their understanding of impeachable offenses. She protested that the Watergate scandal will forever ruin the trust American citizens have for their government. This powerful and influential statement earned Jordan national praise for her rhetoric, morals, and wisdom.
Jordan died at the age of 59 of complications from pneumonia on January 17, 1996, in Austin, Texas. She also had leukemia.
She was interred in Texas State Cemetery. She was the first African American to receive this honor, and previously advocated African Americans to be buried in the state cemetery when she served in the Texas State Senate. Jordan's grave rests near that of the "Father of Texas" Stephen F. Austin.
Eric Himpton Holder, Jr. – (born January 21, 1951) is an African American lawyer and politician who served as the 82nd and first Black Attorney General of the United States from 2009 to 2015. Holder, serving in the administration of President Barack Obama, and was the first African American to hold the position of U. S. Attorney General. Born in New York City to a middle class family of Barbadian origin, he graduated from Stuyvesant High School, Columbia College, and Columbia Law School. Following law school, he left New York to work for the Public Integrity Section of the Department of Justice for 12 years. He next served as a judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia before being appointed by President Bill Clinton as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia and subsequently Deputy Attorney General. While U. S. Attorney, he prosecuted Dan Rostenkowski for corruption charges related to his role in the Congressional Post Office scandal. Following the Clinton administration, he worked at the law firm of Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C., representing the firm’s multinational corporate clients in litigation. He was senior legal advisor to Barack Obama during Obama’s presidential campaign and one of three members of Obama’s vice-presidential selection committee. Holder was a close ally and confidant of Obama’s and was selected as President Obama’s first Attorney General.
Velvalea Hortense Rodgers “Vel” Phillips – (February 18, 1924 – April 17, 2018), was an American attorney, politician, jurist, and civil rights activist, who served as an alderperson and judge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as secretary of State of Wisconsin (1979-1983). She was the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School; the first African American, as well as first woman, elected Alderwoman to the Milwaukee Common Council; and the first African American, as well as the first woman, to serve as a jurist in Wisconsin.
Vel Phillips father owned a restaurant for a few years and was a cook. Her mother (Thelma) had three rules for her children; they could not smoke, drink, or talk loudly. As a high school student, she entered a speaking contest and won the prize of a scholarship of her choice, in which she chose Howard University in Washington, D.C. One instance that was a major influence on her life was on a Sunday morning when in church with white friends in college, she was escorted out by ushers. At this time Washington was still segregated and people of color were not allowed to worship there. She said, “this lit a fire within her”. After graduating she returned to Milwaukee and started to volunteer at a branch of the NAACP. This was where she met Dale Phillips. Once married they moved to Madison and attended law school together. They moved to a new place called Badger Village, a white middle class neighborhood with small apartments. Once living there for a short period of time the people living there made a petition because she was living there and was African American. They chose to move to a friendlier unnamed trailer park nearby. The couple became the first African American couple to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School. After graduating, they opened their own law firm, Phillip and Phillips in Milwaukee. Shortly after they decided to start a family. During this time Vel joined a League of women voters to register her neighbors to vote.
Minnie Buckingham Harper (May 15, 1886 – February 10, 1978) – was the first female African-American legislator in the United States. She was appointed by Governor Howard M. Gore to the West Virginia House of Delegates to fill the vacancy left by the death of her husband Ebenezer Howard Harper. The McDowell County Republican Executive Committee unanimously recommended that Harper fill her husband’s position. She was born in Winfield, West Virginia. Her role as a state delegate became symbolic of both the growing influence of women in American politics during the 1920’s. Her appoint-ment reflected both the growing role of women in American politics and the maturation of an African-American political coalition in southern West Virginia, which by the 1920’s, had become an important part of the party structure of the state.
Crystal Dreda Bird Fauset (June 27, 1893 – March 27, 1965) – was a civil rights activist, social worker, race relations specialist, and the first female African American state legislator elected in the United States, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Born in Maryland and raised in Boston, Fauset started her professional career as a public school teacher in Boston. She would then go onto work for the Young Women’s Christian Association, and then with the American Friends Service Committee. In 1935, she became the assistant to the director of Philadelphia’s Works Progress Administration and also began politically organizing for the Democratic National Committee. In 1938, Fauset was elected to the Pennsylvania state legislature. She served for a year as a state representative of which she introduced nine bills and three amendments on issues ranging from affordable housing projects to fair employment legislation.
During the Roosevelt administration, Fauset was appointed to the Office of Civilian Defense on October 20, 1941, and worked as a race relations advisor. In 1944, she broke away from the Democratic Party and publicly supported the Republican presidential candidate. In her later years, Fauset turned to global
issues and helped found the United Nations Council of Philadelphia, later known as the World affairs council.
Charlotta Spears Bass (1880-1969) – was a longtime editor of the African American newspaper, “The California Eagle”, was a journalist, activist, and politician who fought for the civil rights of African Americans in the early and mid-twentieth century.
The first Black woman to run for vice president of the United States (1952), she worked to combat what she called, “The two-headed monster, Segregation and Discrimination.”
Charlotta Spears Bass was born in Sumter, South Carolina. Sources vary on Bass’s birth year, dating it sometimes between 1874 and 1888. She was the six of Hiram and Kate Spears’s 11 children. By 1900, Bass moved to Rhode Island to live with an older brother, where she attended
Pembroke College (the women’s college that is now part of Brown University). There she got her start in the newspaper business, selling ads and subscriptions for the Black-owned Providence Watchman. A sufferer of asthma and arthritis, she moved to Los Angeles in 1910 for the climate. Bass took a job at The Eagle, the oldest African American newspaper on the West Coast. The founder and editor, John Neimore, recognized Bass talent. Ehen he fell ill in 1912, he asked Bass to take over the paper after his death. She bought the newspaper at auction a few months later with $50 she borrowed from a local storeowner. Bass was thus one of the first African American women to run a newspaper in the U. S. Shortly after taking over the paper, Bass renamed it The California Eagle. She brought Joseph Bass, a veteran journalist from Kansas, on board as editor. Bass herself kept the title of managing editor. The two married in 1914 and together they built The California Eagle from a four-page tabloid to a 20-page weekly. By the 1930’s it was the largest Black newspaper on the West Coast, with a circulation of approximately 60,000.
Joseph Jenkins Roberts (March 15, 1809 – February 24, 1876) was an African-American merchant who imgrated to Liberia in 1829, where he became a politician. Elected as the first (1848–1856) and seventh (1872–1876) president of Liberia after independence, he was the first man of African descent to govern the country, serving previously as governor from 1841 to 1848. Born free in Norfolk, Virginia, Roberts immigrated as a young man with his mother, siblings, wife, and child to the young West African colony. He opened a trading firm in Monrovia and later engaged in politics.
Joseph Jenkins Roberts was born free in Norfolk, Virginia, the second-oldest of seven children. His father was said to be a planter of Welsh origin. Joseph's mother Amelia; described as a "mulatto" who was quite fair, was the planter's slave mistress or concubine, and he freed her when she was still young, before Joseph was born.
Amelia gave all but one of her children the middle name of Jenkins, which suggests that was likely the surname of their biological father.
After receiving her freedom, Amelia moved and married James Roberts, a free man of color. Roberts gave her children his surname and raised them as his own. Roberts owned a boating business on the James River. By the time of his death, he had acquired substantial wealth for a free man of color at the time.
Joseph Roberts and his siblings were estimated to be of seven-eighths European ancestry. The Liberian historian Abayomi Karnga explained in 1926: "He was not really black; he was an octoroon and could have easily passed for a white man." However, his native Virginia classed him as a person of color because he was born to a mother of African descent.
The family moved to Petersburg, an industrial city on the upper James River with a substantial population of free people of color. As a boy, Joseph began to work in his stepfather's business, handling goods on a flatboat that transported materials from Petersburg to Norfolk, Virginia on the James River.
Shortly after the family relocated, his stepfather James Roberts died. Joseph continued to work in his family's business, but also served as an apprentice in a barber shop. The owner of the barber shop, William Colson, was also a minister and one of Virginia's best-educated black residents. He gave Roberts access to his private library, which provided much of the youth's early education.
In 1828, Roberts married an 18-year-old woman named Sarah. They had an infant child whom they took with them when they immigrated the next year to the new colony of Liberia under the auspices of the American Colonization Society. Both Sarah and the child died in the first year of living in the colony. There was a very high rate of mortality due to disease among settlers to the new colony.
Sometime after his wife's death, Roberts married again, to Jane Rose Waring, in 1836 in Monrovia, Liberia. She was a daughter of Colston Waring and Harriet Graves, other Virginians who had immigrated to the colony.
After hearing about the American Colonization Society's efforts in creating the colony of Liberia on the West African coast, Roberts decided to join a group of fellow Virginians preparing to leave for Monrovia, the capital of the young colony. Although Roberts was educated and a relatively successful merchant by the time he and his family emigrated, the restrictions in Virginia on free people of color played an important role in his decision.
The Roberts family was deeply religious, and they felt called to evangelize the indigenous peoples of Africa. On February 9, 1829, they sailed for Africa on the ship Harriet, along with Roberts's mother and five of his six siblings. Another passenger on the same ship was James Spriggs Payne, who later became a leader and was elected as Liberia's fourth president.
Several years before leaving for Liberia, Roberts established a business with his friend William Nelson Colson from Petersburg. Known as Roberts, Colson, & Company, the partnership continued and even expanded after Roberts emigrated, exporting palm products, camwood, and ivory to the United States and trading American goods at a company store in Monrovia. Roberts made several trips to the United States, including stops in New York, Philadelphia, and Richmond as a representative of the firm. In 1835, Colson immigrated to Liberia, but died shortly after his arrival. Expanding into coastal trade, the Roberts family became successful members of the local establishment.
During this time, Joseph's brother, John Wright Roberts, entered the ministry of the Iberian Methodist Church. Later he became a bishop. After starting as a trader, the youngest brother, Henry Roberts, studied medicine at the Berkshire Medical College in Massachusetts. Joseph Roberts was successful enough to pay for his brother's tuition. Henry returned to Liberia to work as a physician.
In 1833, Joseph Roberts became High Sheriff of the colony. One of his responsibilities was to organize militias to travel to the interior to collect taxes from the indigenous peoples and put down their raids against areas under colonial rule. In 1839, the American Colonization Society appointed Roberts as vice governor.
Two years later, after the death of governor Thomas Buchanan, Roberts was appointed as the first African-American governor of Liberia. In 1846, Roberts asked the legislature to declare the independence of Liberia, but also to maintain cooperation with the American Colonization Society. The legislature called for a referendum, in which voters chose independence. On July 26, 1847, a group of eleven delegates declared Liberia independent. He won the first presidential election on October 5, 1847, and was sworn into office on January 3, 1848, with Nathaniel Brander as vice president.
Ellen Walker Craig-Jones (1906 -2000) was an American politician. She was inducted into the Ohio Women’s Hall of Fame for Government and Military Service.” She was the first African American woman to be elected mayor of a United States municipality in 1972. She served as mayor of Urbancrest, Ohio from 1972 until 1975. In 1960, Craig-Jones embarked on a political career and became a member of the Urbancrest Village Council. In 1971, Craig-Jones was elected Mayor of Urbancrest, Ohio, the first African American woman to be elected by popular vote, and the first African American to be elected mayor of a municipality in the United States. Upon taking office in 1972, Craig-Jones focused on modernizing the community. During her administration, Urbancrest received a three million dollar housing project for the town’s poorer citizens. Craig-Jones also improved street lighting, installed signage, and repaired Unbancrest’s streets. She remained in office until 1975. She dedicated her life to improving conditions in her hometown of Urbancrest, at various points in her life, Craig-Jones founded or was a member of the Urbancrest Volunteer Civic Improvement Association., the Buckeye Boys Ranch, and the Urbancrest Chapter of the Blue Star Mother’s of America. She was also actively involved with the Urbancrest Youth Council, the Urbancrest Community Recreation Club, and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. Ellen Walker Craig-Jones died on January 23, 2000 at the age of 93.
Yvonne Brathwaite Burke (D-CA) was a rising star in California and national politics years before she won a seat in the U. S. House. In 1966 she became the first African American woman elected to the California assembly. At the 1972 Democratic National Convention she served as vice chair of the platform committee, gaining national television exposure. That same year she became the first African American woman elected to Congress from California; Burke and Barbara Jordan of Texas joined Shirley Chisholm of New York as the only Black women to that point ever elected to Congress.
Burke’s meteoric career continued with a prime appointment to the Appropriations Committee and her election as the first woman chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). Perhaps her most notable distinction in the eyes of much of the public occurred in 1973, when she became the first Congresswoman to give birth and be granted maternity leave while serving in Congress.
Doris A. Davis – (born cira 1935) is a former mayor of Compton, California, who earned a place in history as the first African American woman mayor of a metropolitan city in the United States. In 1965, 33 years old Davis defeated incumbent Clyde Harland to become Compton’s first black City Clerk. Eight years she challenged and defeated another incumbent, Compton Mayor Douglas Dollarhide. By doing so, she became the first female African American mayor of a major metropolitan city. However, after four years as mayor she did not seek re-election.
Davis was succeeded in 1977 by another African American, Lionel Cade, an accountant and former member of the city council, who also served only one term.
In 1986, Davis unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the California State Assembly, 54th District. She finished third in the Democratic primary. Until 2013, Davis was the only female mayor in Compton’s history, On June 4, 2013; Aja Brown was elected as Compton’s 2nd female mayor and the city’s youngest mayor. In 2003, Alita Godwin became only the second black woman to serve as Compton City Clerk.
ARTIST/SCULPTOR:
Edmonia Lewis – also known as “Wildfire”, was an American sculptor, of mixed African-American and Native American heritage. She worked most of her career in Rome, Italy. She was the first woman of African-American and Native American heritage to achieve international fame and recognition as a sculptor in the fine arts world.
Kidnapped, beaten and left to die, Edmonia Lewis, a talented artist with both African and Native-American ancestry, refused to abandon her dreams. In the winter of 1862, a white mob had attacked her because of reports that she had poisoned two fellow Oberlin College students, drugging their wine with “Spanish Fly.” Battered and struggling to recover from serious injuries, she went to court and won an acquittal.
Though these details are apparently true, after becoming an internationally known sculptor, Lewis used threads of both truth and imagination to embroider her life story, artfully adding to her reputation as a unique person and a sculptor who refused to be limited by the narrow expectations of her contemporaries.
Among the collections of the Smithsonian American Art Museum are several of Lewis’ works, and her most significant work, The Death of Cleopatra, greets visitors who climb to the museum’s third floor in the Luce Foundation Center. Many of Lewis’s works disappeared from the art world, but her image of Cleopatra found its way back from obscurity after a decades-long sojourn that carried its own strange story of fame and lost fortunes.
Lewis shattered expectations about what female and minority artists could accomplish. “It was very much a man’s world,” says the museum’s curator Karen Lemmey. Lewis, she says, “really broke through every obstacle, and there’s still remarkably little known about her…. It’s only recently that the place and year of her death have come to light—1907 London.”
The artist proved to be particularly savvy about winning over supporters in the press and in the art world by altering her life story to suit her audience. “Everything that we know about her really must be taken with a grain of salt, a pretty hefty grain of salt, because in her own time, she was a master of her own biography,” says Lemmey. Lewis shifted her autobiographical tale to win support, but she did not welcome reactions of pity or condescension.
“Some praise me because I am a colored girl, and I don’t want that kind of praise,” she said. “I had rather you would point out my defects, for that will teach me something.”
Lewis’s life was profoundly uncommon. Named Wildfire at birth, she apparently had a partially Chippewa mother and a Haitian father. Lewis claimed her mother was full-blooded Chippewa, but there is disagreement on this point. That parentage set her apart and added to her “exotic” image. Her father labored as a gentleman’s servant, while her mother made Native-American souvenirs for sale to tourists.
After both parents died when she was young, Lewis was reared by maternal aunts in upstate New York. She had a half-brother who traveled west during the Gold Rush and earned enough money to finance her education, a rare opportunity for a woman or a minority in the 19th century. She was welcomed at the progressive Oberlin College in 1859, but her time there was not easy. Even after being cleared of poisoning charges, Lewis was unable to finish her last term at Oberlin following allegations that she had stolen paint, brushes and a picture frame. Despite dismissal of the theft charges, the college asked her to leave with no chance to complete her education and receive her degree.
She moved to Boston, again with financial assistance from her half-brother. There, she met several abolitionists, such as William Lloyd Garrison, who supported her work.
Unlike white male sculptors, she could not ground her work in the study of anatomy. Such classes traditionally were limited to white men: however, a few white women paid to get a background in the subject. Lewis could not afford classes, so she engaged her craft without the training her peers possessed. Sculptor Edward Brackett acted as her mentor and helped her to set up her own studio.
Her first success as an artist came from sale of medallions she made of clay and plaster. These sculpted portraits featured images of renowned abolitionists, including Garrison, John Brown and Wendell Phillips, an advocate for Native-Americans. But her first real financial success came in 1864, when she created a bust of Civil War Colonel Robert Shaw, a white officer who had commanded the 54th Massachusetts infantry composed of African-American soldiers. Shaw had been killed at the second battle of Fort Wagner, and contemptuous Confederate troops dumped the bodies of Shaw and his troops into a mass grave. Copies of the bust sold well enough to finance Lewis’s move to Europe.
From Boston, she traveled to London, Paris and Florence before deciding to live and work in Rome in 1866. Fellow American sculptor Harriet Hosmer took Lewis under her wing and tried to help her succeed. Sculptors of that time traditionally paid Roman stone crafters to produce their works in marble, and this led to some questions about whether the true artists were the original sculptors or the stone crafters. Lewis, who often lacked the money to hire help, chiseled most of her own figures.
While she was in Rome, she created The Death of Cleopatra, her largest and most powerful work. She poured more than four years of her life into this sculpture. At times, she ran low on money to complete the monolithic work, so she returned to the United States, where she sold smaller pieces to earn the necessary cash. In 1876, she shipped the almost 3,000-pound sculpture to Philadelphia so that the piece could be considered by the committee selecting works for the Centennial Exhibition, and she went there, too. She feared that the judges would reject her work, but to her great relief, the panel ordered its placement in Gallery K of Memorial Hall, apparently set aside for American artists. Guidebook citations of the work noted that it was for sale.
“Some people were blown away by it. They thought it was a masterful marble sculpture,” says Lemmey. Others disagreed, criticizing its graphic and disturbing image of the moment when Cleopatra killed herself. One artist, William J. Clark Jr. wrote in 1878 that “the effects of death are represented with such skill as to be absolutely repellent—and it is a question whether a statue of the ghastly characteristics of this one does not overstep the bounds of legitimate art.” The moment when the asp’s poison did its job was too graphic for some to see.
Some saw the work, The Death of Cleopatra as a "masterful marble sculpture," says Lemmey. Others criticized its disturbing image of the moment when Cleopatra killed herself.
Lewis showed the legendary queen of ancient Egypt on her throne. The lifeless body with head tilting back and arms splaying open portrays a vivid realism uncharacteristic of the late 19th century. Lewis showed the empowered Cleopatra “claiming her biography by committing suicide on her throne,” says Lemmey. She believes Lewis portrayed Cleopatra “sealing her fate and having the last word on how she’ll be recorded in history,” an idea that may have appealed to Lewis.
After the Philadelphia exhibition ended, this Cleopatra began a life of her own and an odyssey that removed the sculpture from the art world for more than a century. She appeared in the Chicago Interstate Industrial Expo, and with no buyer in sight within the art world, she journeyed into the realm of the mundane. Like legendary wanderers before her, she faced many trials and an extended episode of mistaken identity as she was cast in multiple roles. Her first mission was to serve as the centerpiece of a Chicago saloon. Then, a racehorse owner and gambler named “Blind John” Condon bought her to place on the racetrack grave of a well-loved horse named after the ancient leader. Like a notorious prisoner held up to ridicule, the sculpture sat right in front of the crowd at the Harlem Race Track in Forest Park, a Chicago suburb. There, Cleopatra held court while the work’s surroundings morphed.
Over the years, the racetrack became a golf course, a Navy munitions site, and finally a bulk mail center. In all kinds of weather, the regal Egyptian decayed as she served as little more than an obstacle to whatever activity was occurring around it. Well-meaning amateurs tried to improve her appearance. Boy Scouts applied a fresh coat of paint to cover graffiti that marred its marble form. In the 1980s, she was handed over to the Forest Park Historical Society, and art historian Marilyn Richardson played a leading role in the effort to rescue her.
In the early 1990s, the historical society donated the sculpture to the Smithsonian, and a Chicago conservator was hired to return it to its original form based on a single surviving photograph. Although the museum has no plans for further restoration, Lemmey hopes that digital photo projects at institutions around the world someday may unearth more images of the sculpture’s original state.
The 1875 work, Hagar, embodies the Old Testament Egyptian slave Hagar after being ejected from Abraham and Sarah’s home.
Just as the sculpture’s history is complicated and somewhat unclear, the artist herself remains a bit of a mystery. Known as one of the first black professional sculptors, Lewis left behind some works, but many of her sculptures have disappeared. She had produced a variety of portrait busts that honored famous Americans, such as Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and Henry Wordsworth Longfellow.
During her first year in Rome, she produced Old Arrow Maker, which represents a portion of the story of Longfellow’s "The Song of Hiawatha"—a poem that inspired several of her works. White artists typically characterized Native Americans as violent and uncivilized, but Lewis showed more respect for their civilization. This sculpture also resides at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Her first major work, Forever Free (Morning of Liberty), was completed a year after her arrival in Rome. It shows a black man standing and a black woman kneeling at the moment of emancipation. Another work, Hagar, embodies the Old Testament Egyptian slave Hagar after being ejected from Abraham and Sarah’s home. Because Sarah had been unable to have children, she had insisted that Abraham impregnate her slave, so that Hagar’s child could become Sarah’s. However, after Hagar gave birth to Ishmael, Sarah delivered her own son Isaac, and she cast out Hagar and Ishmael. This portrayal of Hagar draws parallels to Africans held as slaves for centuries in the United States. Hagar is a part of the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s collection.
While many of her works did not survive, some of Lewis’s pieces now can be found at the Howard University Gallery of Art, Detroit Institute of Arts, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Baltimore Museum of Art. Lewis recently became the subject of a Google Doodle that pictures her working on The Death of Cleopatra. Also, the New York Times featured her on July 25, 2018 in its "Overlooked No More" series of obituaries written about women and minorities whose lives had been ignored by newspapers because of the cultural prejudice that revered white men.
MILITARY PERSONNEL/MILITARY ESTABLISHMENTS:
Captain Theresa Mae Claiborne – was the first African-American woman to become a U. S. Air Force pilot. Ca pt. Claiborne referenced the historic Tuskegee Airmen for paving her way to becoming the first Black woman pilot in the Air Force.
Claiborne was born May 25, 1959 to Wayne Morris Sr. and Dorothy Claborne in Emporia, Virginia. The Claiborne’s family military background afforded the family the opportunity to travel to many locations. Theresa graduated with honors from Elk Grove Senior High School in Elk Grove, California. She then attended California State University in Sacramento where she majored in Communication, Culture, and Media and graduated from the institution in 1981. Claiborne completed the University of California-Berkeley Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC) program and was commissioned as a United States Air Force second lieutenant on June 20, 1981.
After completing her Pilot Training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, now Lt. Claiborne, graduated as the first African American female pilot in the United States Air Force on September 16, 1982. During Claiborne’s active-duty years, she rose in rank to Captain and served as a KC 135 pilot at Loring Air Force Base, Maine.
Captain Claiborne finished active-duty service in September 1988 but continued with the United States Air Force Reserves as a flight commander and an instructor pilot, becoming a Lieutenant Colonel in November 2001.
On January 15, 1990 Lt. Colonel Claiborne joined United Airlines initially as a flight engineer but eventually worked her way up to Captain on a Boeing 757/767 jetliner. Although Claiborne was not the first black woman pilot at United, she remained one of a small number of black female pilots. As late as 2019 she was one of 15 black women pilots at the airline. Having accumulated a total of over 15,000 civilian flying hours, Lt. Colonel Claiborne became Captain Claiborne at United.
On January 6, 2003, while still flying for United, Lt. Colonel Claiborne retired from the U. S. Air Force Reserves. Twelve years later in 2015 she became a member of Sisters of the Skies, founded that year by Lt. Christine Angel Hughes to “pave the way for a new generation of Black female pilots” by providing encouragement and support to younger aspiring African American women interested in pursuing a career as a pilot in the U. S. military or in commercial aviation. Claiborne and others members of Sisters of the Skies provided mentoring, recruitment training, scholarships opportunities, and professional development training.
Sherian Grace Cadoria – (born January 26, 1940) in a small town in Marksville, Louisiana is a retired United States Army officer. She became the first African American woman to achieve the general status.
Cadoria was born in Marksville, Louisiana, a small town that is centrally located within the state and that is where her parents worked as tenant farm laborers. When she was three months old, her father was injured in an accident from which he never recovered and was hospitalized until his death. Cadoria's mother was undaunted by the responsibilities placed on her following her husband's accident. "She was the strongest, most courageous woman I have ever known," says Cadoria. "She worked all the time, but she never complained."
Shortly after her father was hospitalized, Cadoria's family was forced to move. Even though her mother had brought in all the crops that year, the owner wanted a man to do the work. The Cadorias loaded a wagon with their meager possessions and moved to Blue Town, where they lived in a two-room house that had no running water or electricity. The walls of the house had so many holes that Cadoria's mother wallpapered floor to ceiling with pages from the Sears Roebuck catalog to seal what the family called their "air-conditioned" house. They used one room for sleeping and the other, which had a wood stove, for cooking.
Looking back on those days, Cadoria knows that her family was the poorest of the poor, but her mother's strength and courage kept them from feeling desperate. "We were a very close, loving family," she says. "My mother was a strict disciplinarian, but she did it with a lot of love." As soon as she could walk, Cadoria was expected to join her mother, sister, and brother in the cotton fields. Her mother gave her a pillowcase for her cotton, which would take her an entire day to fill. By the time she was 10, however, Cadoria was able to pick and haul 250 pounds of cotton a day.
Throughout her school years, Cadoria and her sister cleaned houses, an adult job they were hired to do because they were known for their excellent work. Growing up in the segregated South, Cadoria learned to live in two worlds. In school, the nuns told her that God had given her a gift that she had to use. But outside the school walls, the reality of her environment told her she could never elevate herself beyond working in the fields and the homes of others. Still, she listened to her high school English teacher who told her that she could do anything and that she should consider college. Her mother echoed those sentiments. She enrolled in Southern University, a historically black college located in Baton Rouge.
During her junior year at Southern, Cadoria joined the WAC College Junior Training Program, which ensured the rank of corporal after an intensive four-week training session. During their senior year, participants could apply for a commission, but Southern's small enrollment allowed for only one participant in the program. When Cadoria was selected, it was the first of many honors to come.
In 1961, during her senior year, Cadoria applied for a commission and received it. After graduating with a degree in business education, she trained at Fort McClellan, Alabama. Her experience there was not only grueling, but also terrifying. For the first time in her life she encountered hostility from the Ku Klux Klan, which protested the integration of blacks in the military. Even after becoming a platoon officer, she was refused service at a hamburger stand across the street from the base.
Although Cadoria faced prejudice for her race as well as her gender, she attended to the jobs put before her and excelled at them. Nursing and administration were frequent career paths for women in the military who aspired to ranks, but Cadoria became the first woman to ascend through a traditionally male unit. She was the first woman to command the all-male Military Police Training Battalion at Fort McClellan.
Cadoria's career included 33 consecutive months in Vietnam. A devout Catholic, she took time between her responsibilities to work with the Dominican nuns in hospitals and leper colonies. The needs she saw affected her so deeply that she began counseling in preparation to become a nun. After nine years in the military, she felt it might be the right time to leave the Army and serve elsewhere. At the same time, she was notified of her selection to attend the Command and General Staff College, a first for a black woman.
In 1990, after 29 years of distinguished service, Cadoria retired from the Army with the rank of brigadier general. "Success is a shared journey," she says. "My mentors were always there for me, and I try to be a mentor to young people. To me, success is having the ability to serve others by sharing your talents, your time, your resources, and by always extending your hand to pull someone along so they, too, can journey forward."
Honored by her membership in the Horatio Alger Association, Cadoria says, "There is nothing greater than people helping people, especially our young people of America." When she addresses youthful audiences, Cadoria's advice is to be honest and trustworthy. "Your integrity must always be unquestionable," she says. "You can never buy yourself back once you have sold yourself out. My formula is to do what you are supposed to do, when you are supposed to do it, the way you are supposed to do it, to the best of your ability."
1ST RHODE ISLAND REGIMENT
The 1st Rhode Island Regiment, widely regarded as the first Black battalion in U.S. military history, originated, in part, from George Washington’s desperation.
In late 1777 during the American Revolution, the Continental Army, led by General Washington, faced severe troop shortages in its war with the British. “No less than 2,898 men now in camp [are] unfit because they are barefoot and otherwise naked,” Washington wrote to Congress, begging for material support. Disease claimed nearly 2,000 soldiers during the army’s winter encampment at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. When enough white men couldn’t be persuaded to enlist in the depleting army with bounties of land and money, Congress resorted to the draft. Its mandate: Each state must fill a quota of militias, based on its population.
Rhode Island, the smallest state with a population under 60,000 on the eve of the Revolution, needed to fill two battalions. When the state couldn’t recruit enough white men, its leaders appealed to Washington to allow both free and enslaved Black men to enlist.
As both a slave-owner and commander-in-chief of the Continental Army from its formation in 1775, Washington had long opposed the use of Black soldiers, fearing that armed Black men would incite a rebellion among enslaved people and alienate Southern slaveholders. But over time, the harsh realities of a failing war effort called for America’s founding fathers to make some pragmatic decisions to preserve their nation’s future.
The 1st Rhode Island Regiment, widely recognized as the America’s first Black military regiment, didn’t start out that way. From its inception in 1775 as a part of the Rhode Island Army of Observation to its reorganization as the 1st Rhode Island Regiment in 1777 and its recruitment of Black soldiers to their own unit starting in February 1778, the regiment was one of the few in the Continental Army to serve all seven years of war. The unit distinguished itself in battles from the Siege of Boston to the Battle of Rhode Island and beyond to Yorktown.
The British Recruited Enslaved People First
For the Continental Army, the use of Black soldiers had proved one of the war’s most controversial issues. Lord Dunmore, Britain’s colonial governor of Virginia infuriated that state’s slaveholding class when in 1775 he declared martial law and promised freedom to any enslaved person who abandoned his owner and joined the British forces. Owners encouraged their enslaved workers to resist the temptation to “ruin yourselves” and promised pardons to those who returned within 10 days of their flight. Still, the promise of freedom inspired an estimated 20,000 enslaved men to flee and enlist with British forces. One of Washington’s enslaved workers, Henry Washington, escaped Mount Vernon to join Dunmore’s Ethiopian Regiment, a group of 300 escaped Black men who were the first to respond to the proclamation.
The 1st South Carolina Volunteer Infantry Regiment (Colored) was a Union Army regiment during the American Civil War, formed by General Rufus Saxton. It was composed of escaped slaves from South Carolina and Florida. It was one of the first black regiments in the Union Army.
Department of the South staff officer James D. Fessenden was heavily involved in efforts to recruit volunteers for the 1st South Carolina Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Although it saw some combat, the regiment was not involved in any of the war's major battles. As would be true of all future regiments composed of black men, the officers of the 1st South Carolina Regiment were white. A proclamation by Confederate President Jefferson Davis had ordered that members of the regiment would not be treated as prisoners of war if taken in battle: The enlisted men were to be delivered to state authorities to be auctioned off or otherwise treated as runaway slaves, while the white officers were to be hanged.
The regiment was particularly effective at conducting raids along the coast of Florida and Georgia, due to the men’s familiarity with the terrain.
The regiment was a step in the evolution of Union thinking towards the escaped slaves who crossed their lines. Initially they were returned to their owners. Next they were considered contraband and employed as laborers. Finally the legal fiction that they were property was abandoned and they were allowed to enlist in the Army, although in segregated units commanded by white officers. Harriet Tubman served with these men as a cook, nurse, spy, and scout. Susie King Taylor, whose husband and other relatives fought with the regiment, also served as a laundress and nurse for the men from August 1862 until mustering out on February 9, 1866. As a holdover from the "contraband" days, black privates were paid $10 per month, the rate for laborers, rather than the $13 paid to white privates. The men served as the precedent for the over 170,000 "colored" troops who followed them into the Union Army.
BLACK LANDOWNERS:
Zipporah Potter Atkins (July 4, 1645 – January 8, 1705) was a free African American woman who owned land in colonial Boston, during a time when few women or African Americans owned land in the American Colonies. The purchase of her home, dated 1670, makes her the first African American to own land in the city of Boston, and with Anthony Johnson one of the earliest African-American landowners in what would become the United States.
Zipporah Potter Atkins was born to Richard and Grace, slaves of Captain Robert Keayne, in the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the mid-1600s. Children born to slaves in Boston at that time were considered free upon birth, explaining Zipporah's status as a free African American in Colonial Boston. Taking the surname of Atkins upon marriage, Zipporah is reported to have had six surnames in total. Her marriage was reportedly officiated by the prominent Puritan minister Cotton Mather. After her death, Atkins was laid to rest in Copp's Hill Burying Ground at an unknown location.
According to historical records, Zipporah Potter Atkins was able to purchase her property through an inheritance she received from her father. Her property was situated on the edge of Boston's North End, near a mill pond which flowed into Boston Harbor. She owned her property while a single woman, managing to maintain control of her land through the course of her marriage. As she owned her property between the years 1670 and 1699, Atkins was the first recorded African American to own land in Boston. She also learned to read well enough to at least sign her initials, during a time when many people could not read. When she signed the deed to sell her home in 1699, she became the first African American woman to initial a deed in Suffolk County, Massachusetts.
AUTHOR’S/POETS/LITERATURE:
Phillis Wheatley, in full Phillis Wheatley Peters, (born c. 1753. Some write that she was born in Gambia, Africa, while others say she was born in West Africa. She died on December 5, 1784, in Boston, Massachusetts. She was the first African American and second woman (after Anne Bradstreet) to publish a book of poems.
The girl who was to be named Phillis Wheatley was captured in Africa and taken to Boston by slave traders in 1761. She was enslaved by a tailor, John Wheatley, and his wife, Susanna in Boston Massacusetts. They named her Phillis because that was the name of the ship on which she arrived in Boston. She received an education in the Wheatley household while also working for the family; unusual for an enslaved person, she was taught to read and write.
In less than two years, Phillis had mastered English. She went on to learn Greek and Latin and caused a stir among Boston scholars by translating a tale from Ovid. Beginning in her early teens, she wrote verse that was stylistically influenced by British Neoclassical poets such as Alexander Pope and was largely concerned with morality, piety, and freedom.
Wheatley’s first poem to appear in print was “On Messrs. Hussey and Coffin” (1767), about sailors escaping disaster. She did not become widely known until the publication of “An Elegiac Poem, on the Death of That Celebrated Divine…George Whitefield” (1770), a tribute to George Whitefield, a popular preacher with whom she may have been personally acquainted. The poem is typical of what Wheatley wrote during her life both in its formal reliance on couplets and in its genre; more than one-third of her known works are elegies to prominent figures or friends. A number of her other poems celebrate the nascent United States of America, whose struggle for independence she sometimes employed as a metaphor for spiritual or, more subtly, racial freedom.
Though Wheatley generally avoided making the topic of slavery explicit in her poetry, her identity as an enslaved woman was always present, even if her experience of slavery may have been atypical. The poem for which she is best known today, “On Being Brought from Africa to America” (written 1768), directly addresses slavery within the framework of Christianity, which the poem describes as the “mercy” that “brought me from my Pagan land” and gave her a “redemption” that she “neither sought nor knew.” The poem concludes with a rebuke to those who view Black people negatively:
Some view our sable race with scornful eye,
“Their colour is a diabolic die.”
Remember, Christians, Negros, black as Cain,
May be refin’d, and join th’ angelic train.
Among Wheatley’s other notable poems from this period are “To the University of Cambridge, in New England” (written 1767), “To the King’s Most Excellent Majesty” (written 1768), and “On the Death of the Rev. Dr. Sewall” (written 1769).
Wheatley traveled to London in May 1773 with the son of her enslaver. Her first book, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral, in which many of her poems were first printed, was published there in 1773. Wheatley’s literary talent and personal qualities contributed to her great social success in London. That she was enslaved also drew particular attention in the wake of a legal decision, secured by Granville Sharp in 1772, that found slavery to be contrary to English law and thus, in theory, freed any enslaved people who arrived in England. Wheatley returned to Boston in September 1773 because Susanna Wheatley had fallen ill. Phillis Wheatley was freed the following month; some scholars believe that she made her freedom a condition of her return from England.
Wheatley supported the American Revolution, and she wrote a flattering poem in 1775 to George Washington. In 1778 she married John Peters, a free Black man, and used his surname. Though she continued writing, she published few new poems after her marriage. At the end of her life, Wheatley was working as a servant, and she died in poverty in 1784.
Two books of Wheatley’s writing were issued posthumously: Memoir and Poems of Phillis Wheatley (1834)—in which Margaretta Matilda Odell, who claimed to be a collateral descendant of Susanna Wheatley, provides a short biography of Phillis Wheatley as a preface to a collection of Wheatley’s poems—and Letters of Phillis Wheatley: The Negro-Slave Poet of Boston (1864). Because Wheatley did not write an account of her own life, Odell’s memoir had an outsized effect on subsequent biographies; some scholars have argued that Odell misrepresented Wheatley’s life and works. Wheatley’s poems were frequently cited by abolitionists during the 18th and 19th centuries as they campaigned for the elimination of slavery.
Jupiter Hammon (October 17, 1711 – before 1806) was a black poet who in 1761 became the first African-American writer to be published in the present-day United States. Additional poems and sermons were also published. Born into slavery, Hammond was never emancipated. He was living in 1790 at the age of 79, and died by 1806. A devout Christian, he is considered one of the founders of African-American literature.
Born in 1711 in a house now known as Lloyd Manor in Lloyd Harbor, NY – per a Town of Huntington, NY historical marker dated 1990 – Hammon was held by four generations of the Lloyd family of Queens on Long Island, New York. His parents were both slaves held by the Lloyds. His mother and father were part of the first shipment of slaves to the Lloyd's estate in 1687. Unlike most slaves, his father, named Obadiah, had learned to read and write.
The Lloyds encouraged Hammon to attend school, where he also learned to read and write. Jupiter attended school with the Lloyd children. As an adult, he worked for them as a domestic servant, clerk, farmhand, and artisan in the Lloyd family business. He worked alongside Henry Lloyd (the father) in negotiating deals. Henry Lloyd said that Jupiter was so efficient in trade deals because he would quickly get the job done. He became a fervent Christian, as were the Lloyds.
His first published poem, "An Evening Thought. Salvation by Christ with Penitential Crienes: Composed by Jupiter Hammon, a Negro belonging to Mr. Lloyd of Queen's Village, on Long Island, the 25th of December, 1760," appeared as broadside in 1761.
Lucy Terry – married name Lucy Prince, also called Bijah’s (Abijah’s) Luce, or Luce (Lucy) Abijah, born 1730, West Africa-died 1821, Vermont, U.S.), poet, storyteller, and activist of colonial and postcolonial America.
Terry was taken from Africa to Rhode Island by slave traders at a very young age. She was baptized a Christian at age five, with the approval of her owner, Ebenezer Wells of Deerfield, Massachusetts; she became a full church member in 1744. Terry remained a slave in the Wells household until 1756, when she married Abijah Prince, a free black man. It is not certain if Prince purchased her freedom or if she was manumitted by Wells. In 1764 the Princes settled in Guilford, Vermont, where all six of their children were born.
Terry was considered a born storyteller and poet. Her only surviving work, the poem “Bars Fight” (1746), is the earliest existing poem by an African American. It was transmitted orally for more than 100 years, first appearing in print in 1855. Consisting of 28 lines in irregular iambic tetrameter, the poem commemorates white settlers who were killed in an encounter with Indians in 1746.
Later in life, Terry also proved to be a persuasive orator. Although she and her husband had hired Isaac Ticknor, a future governor of Vermont, to handle their case, Terry herself successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court their case against the false land claims of Colonel Eli Bronson. Less successful was her three-hour address to the board of trustees of Williams College in Massachusetts, in an attempt to gain admittance for one of her sons.
CLOCK MAKER:
Peter Hill (July 19, 1767 – December 1820) was an American clockmaker. Hill, a former enslaved person, was the first African American clockmaker and the only African American clockmaker working during the late 18th century and early 19th century.
Peter Hill was born into slavery on July 19, 1767, and lived on the land owned by a Quaker and clockmaker, Joseph Hollinshead Jr in Burlington Township, New Jersey. Hill worked as an apprentice to Hollinshead, starting at age 14. Hollingshead helped Hill set up a clock making business of his own prior to freeing him. In 1794, Hill was given a certificate of manumission and was freed by his master. He was certified a free man in 1795.
Hill married Tina Lewis, an educator, on September 9, 1795. Hill and his wife lived in the same location as his clock making shop where he maintained the business there for 23 years. Hill was the first African American clockmaker and the only African American clockmaker working during the late 18th century and early 19th century. Around 1814, Hill moved his business to Mount Holly, New Jersey. On February 29, 1820, Hill purchased a large house in Mount Holly. He died in December of that same year. Hill was buried in the Society of Friends' Burial ground in Burlington Township.
Most of Hill's clocks did not survive, with only five known to exist to the present day. One of Hill's clocks is in the collection of the National Museum of American History.
U. S. PATENTS OBTAINED:
Thomas L. Jennings was born in 1791 in New York City. He started his career as a tailor and eventually opened one of New York’s leading clothing shops. Inspired by frequent requests for cleaning advice, he began researching cleaning solutions. Jennings found that many of his customers were unhappy when their clothing became soiled. However, because of the material used to make the garments, conventional methods at the time were ineffective in cleaning them.
Jennings began experimenting with different solutions and cleaning agents. He tested them on various fabrics until he found the right combination to treat and clean them. He called his method “dry-scouring,” a process now known as dry cleaning.
Jennings filed for a patent in 1820 and was granted a patent for the "dry-scouring" (dry cleaning) process he had invented just a year later. Tragically, the original patent was lost in a fire. But by then, Jennings' process of using solvents to clean clothes was well-known and widely heralded.
Jennings spent the first money he earned from his patent on legal fees to buy his family out of enslavement. After that, most of his income went to his abolitionist activities. In 1831, Jennings became assistant secretary for the First Annual Convention of the People of Color in Philadelphia.
Luckily for Jennings, he filed his patent at the right time. Under the United States patent laws of 1793 and 1836, both enslaved and free citizens could patent their inventions. However, in 1857, an enslaver named Oscar Stuart patented a "double cotton scraper" that was invented by one of the enslaved people forced to work for him. Historical records only show the real inventor's name as being Ned. Stuart's reasoning for his action was that "the master is the owner of the fruits of the labor of the slave both manual and intellectual."
In 1858, the U.S. patent office changed its patent regulations in response to a Supreme Court case related to Stuart's patent called Oscar Stuart v. Ned. The court ruled in favor of Stuart, noting that enslaved people were not citizens and could not be granted patents. But surprisingly, in 1861, the Confederate States of America passed a law granting patent rights to enslaved people in 1870, the U.S. government passed a patent law giving all American men including Black Americans the rights to their inventions.
Jennings' daughter, Elizabeth, an activist like her father, was the plaintiff in a landmark lawsuit after being thrown off a New York City streetcar while on the way to church. With support from her father, Elizabeth sued the Third Avenue Railroad Company for discrimination and won her case in 1855. The day after the verdict, the company ordered its cars desegregated. After the incident, Jennings organized a movement against racial segregation in public transit in the city; the services were provided by private companies.
The same year, Jennings was one of the founders of the Legal Rights Association, a group that organized challenges to discrimination and segregation and gained legal representation to take cases to court. Jennings died just a few years later in 1859, which was itself just a few years before the practice he so reviled-enslavement-was abolished.
A decade after Elizabeth Jennings won her case, all New York City streetcar companies stopped practicing segregation. Jennings and his daughter had a hand in the effort to desegregate public facilities, a movement that lasted well into the Civil Rights Era a century later. Indeed, civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C., echoed many of the convictions that Jennings and his daughter had expressed and fought for 100 years before.
And the "dry-scouring" process Jennings invented is essentially the same method used by dry cleaning businesses worldwide to this day.
Sarah Elisabeth Goodie – Born in 1855 in Toledo, Ohio to Oliver and Harriet Jacobs, Goode was originally named as Sarah Elisabeth Jacobs. Little is known about Goode’s early life but it is believe that in 1870, after receiving her freedom at the end of the civil war, Goode’s family moved to Chicago, Illinois where she married Archibald Goode and had children with him. Archibald considered himself as a stair builder and an upholsterer and he and Sarah opened a furniture store. For her invention of the folding cabinet bed in 1885, Sarah E. Goode was the first African American woman to be granted a patent by the U.S. patent and Trademark Office.
Most customers of Goode's furniture store were working-class people that lived in small apartments that couldn’t fit a lot of furniture, including beds. As well as this, at the time of her invention, New York City passed a law that restricted buildings to be under 80 feet. Tenement buildings were also restricted to footprints of 25 feet by 100 feet. As Goode heard this problem from her customers in Chicago, she set out to help Chicago apartment dwellers with limited space in their apartments. Goode invented a folding bed that would become the precursor to the Murphy Bed - a hide-away bed. It was a cabinet bed which folded into a roll-top desk which had compartments for writing supplies and stationery. Her goal for the innovation was to balance the weight of the folding of the bed so it could be easily lifted up and held in its place and also provided supplementary support to the center of the bed when it was unfolded. In 1885, for her invention of the folding bed, Goode received a patent as the first African American in the United States. The patent was for a folding bed that would go on to become the modern-day murphy bed.
PHYSICIANS/CHEMIST/BIOCHEMIST:
James Derham – first African American to formally practice medicine. He did not hold a M.D, degree.
Derham was born into slavery in Philadelphia in 1762. As a child, Derham was transferred to Dr. John Kearsley Jr. under whom Derham studied medicine. From Dr. Kearsley, Derham learned about compound medicine with a focus on curing illnesses of the throat, as well as patient bedside manner. Upon Dr. Kearsley's death, Derham, then fifteen years old, was moved between several different masters before finally settling with Dr. George West, a surgeon for a British regiment during the American Revolutionary War. He was eventually transferred again, this time to New Orleans doctor Robert Dove. As an assistant at Dove's practice, Derham and Dove became friends, and Dove eventually granted Derham his freedom. With some financial assistance from Dove, Derham opened his own medical practice in New Orleans. By 1789, his practice is reported to have made about $3,000 annually. In 1788, Derham and Dr. Benjamin Rush met each other in Philadelphia, and corresponded with one another for twelve years. Derham's final letter to Rush in 1802 is the last record of his existence. It is believed that after the Spanish authorities restricted Derham to treating throat diseases in 1801, Derham left his practice in New Orleans.
James McCune Smith (April 18, 1813 – November 17, 1865) was an American physician, apothecary, abolitionist, and author who was born in Manhattan. He was the first African American to hold a medical degree from the University of Glasgow in Scotland. After his return to the United States, he became the first African American to run a pharmacy in the nation.
In addition to practicing as a physician for nearly 20 years at the Colored Orphan Asylum in Manhattan, Smith was a public intellectual, contributed articles to medical journals, participated in learned societies, and wrote numerous essays and articles drawing from his medical and statistical training. He used his training in medicine and statistics to refute common misconceptions about race, intelligence, medicine, and society in general. Invited as a founding member of the New York Statistics Society in 1852, which promoted a new science, he was elected as a member in 1854 of the recently founded American Geographic Society.
He was never admitted to the American Medical Association or local medical associations, very likely as a result of the systemic racism that Smith confronted throughout his medical career.
He has been most well known for his leadership as an abolitionist: a member of the American Anti-Slavery Society, with Frederick Douglass he helped start the National Council of Colored People in 1853, the first permanent national organization for blacks. Douglass called Smith "the single most important influence on his life."
Smith was one of the Committee of Thirteen, who organized in 1850 in Manhattan to resist the newly passed Fugitive Slave Law by aiding refugee slaves through the Underground Railroad. Other leading abolitionist activists were among his friends and colleagues. From the 1840s, Smith lectured on race and abolitionism and wrote numerous articles to refute racist ideas about black capacities.
Both Smith and his wife were of mixed African and European descent. As he became economically successful, Smith built a house in a mostly white neighborhood; in the 1860 census he and his family were classified as white, along with their neighbors. (In the census of 1850, while living in a predominately African-American neighborhood, they had been classified as mulatto.)
Smith served for nearly 20 years as the physician at the Colored Orphan Asylum in New York. After it was burned down in July 1863 by a mob in draft riots in Manhattan, in which nearly 100 blacks were killed, Smith moved his family and practice to Brooklyn for their safety. Many other blacks left Manhattan for Brooklyn at the same time. The parents stressed education for their children. In the 1870 census, his widow and children continued to be classified as white.
To escape racial discrimination and have more opportunities, his children passed into white society: the four surviving sons married white spouses; his unmarried daughter lived with a brother. They worked as teachers, a lawyer, and as business people. Smith's unique achievements as a pioneering African-American physician were rediscovered by twentieth-century historians. They were relearned by his descendants