As an alumnus of Horace Mann Junior High, when I stepped onto the new campus for their Black History Month celebration on the last day of February, I was transported back in time for a history lesson. For a moment, I recalled walking the halls to class and to the band hall. When I attended Horace Mann, it was located on South Pruett and had a goslin as a mascot (baby gander for those who may not know).

To say the performances by students and volunteers were educational and inspiring would be an understatement. It was one of the best Black History events I have experienced.

