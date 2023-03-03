School Nurse Myra Lavergne narrated “A moment in medical history” about Nurse Mary Mohoney, who is noted as the first African American nurse by the National Women’s History Museum. Mahoney lived from 1845 to 1926 and earned her nursing degree from Phillips School in Boston.
Joy Anton performs at Horace Mann Junior School as the final act of their Black History Celebration.
Photos by Carol Skewes
Lee High School MCJROTC Honor Guard opened the Black History Celebration at Horace Mann Junior High.
Carlasha Rivera recites "A moment in Black History."
Dr. Lorraine Joseph
Horace Mann Junior Theatre Group offered a poetic presentation of “Still I rise.”
Zipporah Jno-Finn sang "A change is gonna come."
Horace Mann Junior High dancers
Horace Mann Junior High Choir members led by Choir Director Wanda Verdun.
Beloved Mitchell performs a praise dance to the music of “Trouble in the world.”
From left, Beloved Mitchell, Frank Ritter and Kirk Chargois in an historical lesson about the origins of the steel pan drum.
Myra Murray offered a “Black History poetry reading.”
Alpha-N-Omega / Luis and Dominique
Masters of Ceremony Tina Hollaway and Lorraine Joseph
Nurse Myra Lavergne and Principal Daniel Blanson
Principal Daniel Blanson congratulates Horace Mann Junior High students, staff and volunteers on their outstanding celebration of Black History.
As an alumnus of Horace Mann Junior High, when I stepped onto the new campus for their Black History Month celebration on the last day of February, I was transported back in time for a history lesson. For a moment, I recalled walking the halls to class and to the band hall. When I attended Horace Mann, it was located on South Pruett and had a goslin as a mascot (baby gander for those who may not know).
To say the performances by students and volunteers were educational and inspiring would be an understatement. It was one of the best Black History events I have experienced.
Lorraine Joseph and Tina Hollaway served as masters of ceremony.
The students gave it their all. They sang, danced, recited and showcased what they had learned. Bravo to the administrators of Horace Mann for roundly shaping these young characters.
Lee High School MCJROTC honor guard students opened the ceremony. There were outstanding performances including: Carlasha Rivera “A moment in Black History,” Horace Mann Junior Theatre Group offering a poetic presentation of “Still I rise,” and Zipporah Jno-Finn sang “A change is gonna come.”
Then jumping the decades, the Horace Mann Gator Dancers performed “A moment in hiphop history.”
Members of the Horace Mann Junior Choir sang “the Negro National Anthem,” and “Wade in the Water,” led by the Choir Director Wanda Verdun.
The history of political movements, from 1966, was illustrated in “A moment through time” by Ashley Ameen, Quentin Randle and Crystal English.
Next, Beloved Mitchell performed a beautiful, praise dance to the music of “Trouble in the world.”
Volunteers Frank Ritter and Kirk Chargois taught the history of the steel pan drum with a rendition and song accompanied by Mitchell’s dancing.
Myra Murray offered a “Black History poetry reading,” while “Africa” was performed by Alpha N’ Omega / Luis and Dominique.
The final performance was a colorful flag dance by Joy Anton.
Horace Mann Junior School Principal Dr. Daniel Blanson closed the ceremony thanking students, staff, volunteers and guests.
Additionally special thanks were acknowledged in the printed program to the Horace Mann Junior staff and students; Jenise Gilbert – Visual/Sound Engineer and Program Designer; Program Translator Neisa Villegas; Alpha N’ Omega Music Dance N’ Arts Academy; Greater Anointing Ministry – Joy Anton; Beloved Mitchell – His Ministry; Steel Pan Drummers Frank Ritter and Kirk Chargois, Luis and Dominique; Lee High School MCJROTC and The Baytown Sun.
