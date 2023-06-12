touchdown

Nehemiah Broussard of New Caney extends the ball over the plane of the goal line for the East team’s second score of the game at the 20th annual Bayou Bowl at Eagle Stadium on Saturday.

Photos by Chris Cody

 c2pix Photography

Dayton quarterback Carson Horton had the hot hand on Saturday night as his two touchdown passes fueled the East team past the West squad 18-0 in the 20th annual Bayou Bowl at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu.

With only a few days to learn a new scheme for both teams, it took the offenses a little bit of time to get going, but that all changed in the second quarter.

