Dayton quarterback Carson Horton had the hot hand on Saturday night as his two touchdown passes fueled the East team past the West squad 18-0 in the 20th annual Bayou Bowl at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu.
With only a few days to learn a new scheme for both teams, it took the offenses a little bit of time to get going, but that all changed in the second quarter.
As the West team was going to attempt a 28-yard field goal attempt, the snap was bobbled and Horton’s Dayton teammate Vernon Harrison rushed in for the tackle on an attempted recovery to give the East possession.
During his senior year, Harrison was the leading rusher for the Broncos during the 2022 season, but saw time at defensive back as well. The East team decided to put those talents to use.
A bit of trickery led to the first score at 6:42 in the second quarter as quarterback Nehemiah Broussard of New Caney took the snap and then threw to Horton who was split wide left. Horton quickly fired downfield and hit Ethan Wyatt of Klein Collins in stride for a 75-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt failed and the East owned the first lead of the game at 6-0.
The West threatened in the closing seconds of the second quarter and the West in prime position at the East 11-yard line, Barbers Hill defensive back Theron Pierre broke up a pass in the end zone intended for Fort Bend Austin’s Daniel Oloso as time expired.
With 6:25 left in the third quarter, the East mounted a three-minute, seven-play, 46-yard drive. Behind his linemen that included Barbers Hill standout Ryan Webb, Broussard was able to bulldoze his way for touchdown as extend the lead to 12-0.
The East’s Horton would strike in the fourth quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Duaine Harris Jr. of C.E. King to determine the final margin of victory.
With lightning clearly visible and gusty winds signaling strong storms that eventually made their way through the area, the game was called with a little over two minutes to play.
The game was the culmination of the full week of events, hosted by the City of Mont Belvieu. Serving as honorary head coaches in the game were former Houston Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini for the West and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Clint Stoerner for the East. Barbers Hill’s Carl Abseck served as East head coach, with Greg Rogers from Cypress Park coaching the West.
