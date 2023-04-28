By Matt Hollis
Christmas has come early thanks to the Baytown Historical Preservation Association, which has chosen to continue the yearlong celebration of Baytown’s 75th birthday by adorning their limited edition tree ornaments with images of Baytown’s City Hall.
Four former Baytown mayors and the current mayor, Brandon Capetillo, gathered to celebrate the ornaments and share their favorite memories while serving in the city’s top seat.
Former Baytown Mayor Tom Gentry, who served from 1973 to 1978, said his favorite memory was signing the initial contracts with Humble Oil and Refinery Co., Mobay and U.S. Steel. Gentry said these were the city’s first set of Industrial Development Agreements.
“We negotiated that,” Gentry said.
Gentry said another significant memory was the buying out of the Brownwood Subdivision because of flooding. When hurricanes hit Baytown, Brownwood usually experienced flooding issues, including when Hurricane Alicia made landfall in 1983.
“And even a high tide got into some of the houses out there,” Gentry said. “We went to Washington, D.C. and they agreed to finance the buyout for the people of Brownwood.”
Today, the old Brownwood site is where the Baytown Nature Center sits.
Pete Alfaro, who served for 11 years as Baytown’s mayor, said his favorite mayoral memory was when then-Gov. George W. Bush came to Baytown for the grand opening ceremony for the Fred Hartman Bridge on Sept. 27, 1995.
“That was quite an accomplishment for Baytown and the whole area,” Alfaro said. “We really appreciated that very much.”
Calvin Mundinger served as mayor of Baytown from 2004 until 2006. He shared his favorite memory during his term as mayor.
“For the first time in our city’s history, we called for the first full-scale evacuation due to Hurricane Rita,” Mundinger said. “I was proud of our first responders, the (Emergency Operation Center) coordinators and city administrators. That was the first time it ever happened. It went smoothly and well. I was very proud of all of them for the job they did under those dire circumstances.”
Stephen DonCarlos, first elected as Baytown’s mayor in 2006 and served until 2018, said the opening of Pirates Bay and Calypso Cove waterparks were his favorite memories.
“We leapt out there and took a chance on it. We were all floored with how popular it has been,” DonCarlos said. “The entire system has been a great addition to the city and the Parks and Recreation Department.”
DonCarlos added that he had great memories of the people he worked with on council, administration and everything.
“There is nothing but great memories,” DonCarlos said.
Mayor Capetillo said that while there are many more good memories to come, so far, his favorite was breaking ground for the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston Hotel and Convention Center on Bayland Island.
“I think that is the biggest when it comes to a marquee project,” Capetillo said. “After that, it is the Public Safety Administration building. It is just trying to meet our infrastructure needs, including facilities like that. We put fire, police and EMS as a priority, but they did not have the facilities. Now, we are finally catching up to that. What they had there was certainly inadequate and outdated. Now, they are in the 21st Century. That is a significant improvement for how our overall City Hall operates, especially when it comes to our civil service personnel.”
Mundinger said all of the mayors had done something to contribute to the city’s success since the consolidation of 1948.
“All mayors, past and present, all city council members, past and present, worked hard to make Baytown a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Mundinger said. “I think I can speak for all of them in saying that they are proud of their efforts in trying to improve Baytown in any way they could.”
BHPA’s ornament honors Baytown’s 75 years.
The front side of the 3 ¼-inch gloss blue glass ball ornament depicts City Hall in shades of brown, white, green and tan. The backside of the ornament features the city’s official 75th logo in shades of yellow and white.
After the 1948 consolidation, the old Pelly City Hall on West Main was used as Baytown’s city hall until a new one was built.
On July 8, 1966, the official groundbreaking ceremony took place for the Baytown Civic Center on a 29-acre wooded area off Market Street.
In designing the civic center, Baytown architect Lowell Lammers stated, “We’re attempting to make the city hall as elegant as possible with the money we have.” Lammers had selected a ‘southern type’ of architecture with colonial pillars and exterior brick for both buildings. In November 1967, the new City Hall was ready to open.
The ornaments are $15 for members of the BHPA and $16 for nonmembers.
For information on how to purchase these beautiful ornaments, call 281-421-2099 or email info@baytownhistory.org. You can also obtain information at www.baytownhistory.org
(click on “Gift Shop”).
Proceeds from the ornaments benefit the BHPA’s operating expenses for its living history museum at the Republic of Texas Plaza at 5117 North Main St.
