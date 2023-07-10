Barbers Hill’s Brookelyn Livanec will be a senior in the fall and a four-year letterman for the Eagles. Livanec had a batting average in the .360 range this past season and threw out several runner who tested her arm in left field.
At the plate and on the field, Barbers Hill’s Brookelyn Livanec played a key role in the Eagles’ regional semifinal success this season.
Her performance certainly has not gone unnoticed as she will start as an outfielder for the Blue Team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-Star Game in Arlington on Thursday.
The game will feature the top high school softball talent in the state that were selected by the TGCA.
“I am thrilled about this opportunity,” Livanec said. “Being invited to be a part of this with some of the best players in the state is very special. I am going to enjoy every minute of it.”
During the regular season, opposing pitchers found it to be a challenge facing Livanec, as she had a batting average hovering around .360 during Barbers Hill’s deep run in the postseason. The Eagles ended the season with a 39-6 overall record and clinching the district title with a 14-0 record.
“Getting up to the plate and making things happen for our team is my favorite part of the game,” she said. “Knowing that you can be the one that lights that spark is exciting.”
Livanec said the toughest competition she’s faced was Lake Creek pitcher Ava Brown one of the nation’s top pitchers and University of Florida commit.
“She was tough,” Livanec said. “We couldn’t touch her in game 1 (of the regional semifinals), but we were able to get to her in game 2, even though we lost to them in extra innings.”
In addition, opposing baserunners who attempted to test Livanec’s arm from left field were in for an unfriendly surprise. She cutcutting down many in their path trying to cross home plate.
“I see it as a challenge when they try to test my arm,” she said. “ And I think, not today.”
With several returning starters from this year’s Barbers Hill team, Livanec said the ultimate goal is to win a state championship.
“I was fortunate to be a part of the 2021 team that won it all,” she said. “With the group of talent that we have coming back, I believe we can go all the way.”
As far as playing college softball, she has captured the attention of recruiters.
“I want to take my time and weigh any decision carefully,” Livanec said. “For right now, my teammates and I will focus on unfinished business.”
