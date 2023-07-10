Barbers Hill Softball Media Day

Barbers Hill’s Brookelyn Livanec will be a senior in the fall and a four-year letterman for the Eagles. Livanec had a batting average in the .360 range this past season and threw out several runner who tested her arm in left field.

At the plate and on the field, Barbers Hill’s Brookelyn Livanec played a key role in the Eagles’ regional semifinal success this season.

Her performance certainly has not gone unnoticed as she will start as an outfielder for the Blue Team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-Star Game in Arlington on Thursday.

