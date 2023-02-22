BH boys bump Ball, advance to area STEVEN THOMSON For the Galveston County Daily News Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By STEVEN THOMSONFor the Galveston County Daily NewsCrucial mistakes in the final two minutes of play cost Ball High in a 51-44 Region III-5A bi-district loss to Barbers Hill on Tuesday at Sam Rayburn High School.It was a brutal setback for the Tors after matching up evenly with the favored Eagles for the majority of the contest.Ball High began the fourth quarter down 36-35 and remained in contention through the next six minutes.That one-point deficit remained after Malcom Simpson scored on an offensive rebound with 1:47 remaining.Barbers Hill responded with a jumper from Bryce Smith to increase the lead to 46-43.That was where the mistakes began for the Tors as they failed to score on their next four possessions. Three missed shots and a pair of turnovers kept the Tors off the board.Barbers Hill turned the chances into five points on the other end. Two free throws from Aidan Williams put the Eagles up by eight with just 38 seconds left.“Sometimes our youthfulness shows up at the wrong time,” Ball High coach Jerald Temple said. “It did tonight.”Barbers Hill played a patient offensive game, working the ball until finding an open shot. The Tors often stymied the Eagles attempts to penetrate the lane, matching up evenly under the basket.What Ball High failed to counter was Barbers Hill’s perimeter shooting. Hunter Bunn made a trio of 3-pointers in the first half. Three different Eagles connected in the final two quarters.“We wanted to pick them up with a full court press, but they handled our press well,” Temple said. “We were evenly matched. We just couldn’t make the plays when we needed to.”Ball High played exceptional defense in the first half, forcing nine turnovers and denying the inside. Three-point baskets gave the Eagles 12 of their 21 first half points. That kept them within three despite connecting on just 3 of 21 shots inside the arc.Barbers Hill regained its offensive rhythm in the third period despite some errant passing.The Tors began to control the inside as the fourth period opened as Connor O’Donohoe and Vernon Webb both found Simpson for inside baskets.Barbers Hill managed to counter both, using a 3-point basket from Caleb Knight to grab a 43-39 left with 4:35 left.What hurt Ball High more was working for good shots and seeing them fall off the rim. Will Cianfrini put in a strong offensive performance, and led the Tors with 14 points. Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys 