After finishing second in their races in the general election, both Mickey Bertrand and Don Price ended up the top vote-getters in Saturday’s runoff election for the Mont Belvieu City Council.
Bertrand, a former Barbers Hill school board member, defeated incumbent Laurie Guidry by 29 votes, 295-266, to capture the Position 2 spot on council. Price, a former Barbers Hill athletic director and head football coach, defeated former Mont Belvieu council member Danny Campbell 344-219 for Position 5.
Position 5 was vacated by Joey McWilliams, who ran unopposed for Mayor.
In 2020, Bertrand lost to Guidry and came within 28 votes of losing to her in the May 6 election. That’s how many votes she needed to capture 50% plus one vote, avoiding a runoff.
“The first one (2020) was during COVID and I didn’t want to go anybody’s home. This time, I think I won because I hit over 1,200 homes personally. I walked them and went from house to house. I only beat her by 29 votes.”
Guidry was the gracious loser.
“I’m really not (surprised), because I knew the runoff would be tough,” she said. “It’s always tough to get your people back out, and Mickey has been involved with The Hilltop, the senior citizens group, and you know they are going to show up.
“But I’m proud of the accomplishments the city has made in the past three years. I think we have the best leadership team of three the city has ever had (city manager Brian Winningham, assistant city manager Andy Rodgers and chief financial officer Calyn Wesson). I’m going to volunteer to help anyway I can, but I don’t think I’ll run again.”
Price said the difference between the May 6 election and the June 17 runoff was “it was a two-man race instead of a three-man race. The turnout wasn’t the number of people it was in the general. But when Russell (DiBenedetto) was eliminated, it became a two-man race.
“The two men I ran against were good men,” Price said. “I feel like it’s an honor enough people had the confidence in me to vote for me.”
Both Bertrand and Price picked up close to or more than the percentage of votes garnered by the third-place finishers in the May 6 election, DiBenedetto and Tommy Henry.
Price had 37.9% of the vote the first time while Campbell had 42.1% in the general election. In the runoff, Price captured 61.1% of the vote to 38.9% by Campbell. Bertrand had 31.2% of the vote in May and Guidry 46.2%. In the runoff, Bertrand captured 52.6% of the vote to 47.4% for Guidry.
Campbell could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Price and Bertrand got their first taste of council membership Monday morning, joining in a long- and short-range planning retreat at the new City Hall. Both will be sworn in at the June 26 council meeting.
Both were learning a lot their first day on the job.
“I’m here to learn and listen,” Bertrand said. “My job will be to listen to the citizens and be a voice for them. Everybody’s got a lot of concerns, drainage, roads, taxes and I just want to be a voice for them.”
“I don’t have an agenda,” Price said, “just the basic things everybody wants in a city: good streets, good drainage, good sewers, city services, trash pickups all those type things. Security.
“This is no different than sitting in a central office staff meeting at a school district. In a school district, your main priority is the kids and then it’s the staff. In a city, it’s the citizens and then your businesses, your school district, those type of things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.