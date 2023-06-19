After finishing second in their races in the general election, both Mickey Bertrand and Don Price ended up the top vote-getters in Saturday’s runoff election for the Mont Belvieu City Council.

Bertrand, a former Barbers Hill school board member, defeated incumbent Laurie Guidry by 29 votes, 295-266, to capture the Position 2 spot on council. Price, a former Barbers Hill athletic director and head football coach, defeated former Mont Belvieu council member Danny Campbell 344-219 for Position 5.

