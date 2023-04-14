Daniel Waite has always tried to see things from others’ perspectives and approach situations with kindness.
Waite is a freshman at Barbers Hill High School who participates in the Future Farmers of America.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 6:18 pm
Eight years ago, Daniel’s mom, Megan Waite, asked him what he wanted for Christmas and after some thought, he decided he wanted to give back instead of getting something for himself.
“I wanted to help the kids and parents that were going to be stuck in the hospital during Christmas. I didn’t want their parents to have another thing to worry about,” he said.
The toy drive he organizes has grown and the list of hospitals they deliver to has expanded beyond what he could have hoped for.
With help from his mom, Waite has collected more than 6,500 gifts that have helped Texas Children’s Hospital, Shiner’s Hospital, Chambers County Welfare Board, the Baytown Area Homeless Shelter and numerous families around Beach City and beyond.
Beach City named him its Volunteer of the Year recently at a West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The community of Beach City always lends Waite a helping hand, whether it be donating money, clothes, toys or helping with the holiday wrapping party they host every year.
Waite and his family work closely with the community in Beach City to find families that are in need to provide toys, clothes and other essentials.
“The most fulfilling thing about this toy drive is knowing that kids are going to have a smile on their face because they know that Santa came,” he said.
Waite has helped people through his kindness and empathy throughout his life and always strives to put himself in their shoes.
“In kindergarten, I would try and help others in any way that I could, even if it was just listening to someone’s problems,” he said.
Helping others is never exhausting for Waite because he enjoys it and he’s been doing it for so long, it’s just become a habit.
