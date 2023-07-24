Braydon Anderson

Baytown Christian Academy’s Braydon Anderson has his sights set on leading the Bulldogs to the TAPPS state championship game in 2023. Last season, he generated 4,571 yards of total offense.

 

 Sun file photo

Baytown Christian Academy’s Braydon Anderson is coming off one of the most prolific seasons in Texas Six-Man football history. 

Anderson led the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in 2022, falling one game short of the state championship and was a unanimous first team all-state selection.

