Baytown Christian Academy’s Braydon Anderson is coming off one of the most prolific seasons in Texas Six-Man football history.
Anderson led the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in 2022, falling one game short of the state championship and was a unanimous first team all-state selection.
The BCA field general racked up an astronomical 4,571 yards of total offense, and was responsible for 82 total touchdowns. The next closest player in the state accounted for only 51 total touchdowns, 31 fewer than Anderson.
Anderson’s total yardage fell just 461 yards shy of setting the all-time statewide six-man record, which was set in 2012. The Bulldogs had several games called by the 45-point mercy rule as they led by 45-points before the fourth quarter, which kept Anderson from shattering the record.
Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football Magazine took note of Anderson’s junior campaign by tabbing Anderson as the Preseason Private School Six-Man Offensive Player of the Year in the 2023 edition of the annual publication.
Accolades and records are nice. However, that’s not what drives Anderson.
“I just want to go out and play for my team and help us win games,” he said. “Without my teammates, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”
The 5’8, 155-pound dynamic quarterback plays much larger than his size. His will to push his team to victory is only outweighed by his work ethic and relentless pursuit to be the best player and teammate that he can possibly be.
“We’ve had a great off-season. All the guys have been in the weight room getting stronger and faster, and we are ready for the season,” he said.
Anderson was asked what it will take to avoid another heartbreaking end to this season.
“As a senior, I’ve have to lead by example to make sure all my guys have smiles on their faces after the last game,” he said. “After the loss to Bracken in the state semifinals, it was devastating to see the tears. I’ll do everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Anderson plays on both sides of the ball, rarely stepping foot off the field. He was an honorable mention all-state selection at linebacker as well.
Head Coach Jeromey Anderson, who is also Braydon’s father said, “That boy is solid muscle, he’s the toughest kid I know. Everything on that field runs through him. We go as he goes. He knows this offense just as good as I do. He is an extension of me on the field, it’s like having another coach out there, and that’s a great luxury to have.”
Another luxury BCA will have, that they were missing for a majority of last season, is Anderson’s top target, senior Cade Lineberry will return this season after missing most of last year after rupturing his spleen in the first game. Look for these two to connect on multiple big plays for the Bulldogs in 2023
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in TAPPS D3 by DCTF in the preseason poll. BCA comes in at the third spot across all divisions in TAPPS Six-Man Football.
Anderson and company will open the 2023 season against TAPPS Division 2 powerhouse Plano Prince of Peace at the Bryan Allen Academy Kickoff Classic at 2 p.m. August 26.
