Paul and Teresa Hoffart

Paul Hoffart, left, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November. He and his wife, Teresa, have been helping the Baytown community in various ways, including opening the Pay it Forward Diner, where people could pay what they could afford for meals. The couple is having a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills Jan. 21 at City Lites, 421 East Texas Avenue, with the cooks at Big Pappa’s Smokehouse and More making the food. 

 Photo courtesy of Teresa Hoffart

Teresa and Paul Hoffart have served the Baytown community for years, helping to feed the hungry and providing a place to stay when folks needed somewhere to spend the night. 

They also started the Pay It Forward Diner, where anyone could get a meal regardless of ability to pay. But now, the Hoffarts are in need of support. In November, Paul Hoffart was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is facing tremendous medical bills as a result. He was in the hospital for 37 days, Teresa Hoffart said. 

