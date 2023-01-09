Paul Hoffart, left, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November. He and his wife, Teresa, have been helping the Baytown community in various ways, including opening the Pay it Forward Diner, where people could pay what they could afford for meals. The couple is having a fundraiser to help pay for medical bills Jan. 21 at City Lites, 421 East Texas Avenue, with the cooks at Big Pappa’s Smokehouse and More making the food.
Teresa and Paul Hoffart have served the Baytown community for years, helping to feed the hungry and providing a place to stay when folks needed somewhere to spend the night.
They also started the Pay It Forward Diner, where anyone could get a meal regardless of ability to pay. But now, the Hoffarts are in need of support. In November, Paul Hoffart was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is facing tremendous medical bills as a result. He was in the hospital for 37 days, Teresa Hoffart said.
To help pay for medical costs, the Hoffarts are hosting a benefit for Paul Hoffart from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at City Lites, 421 East Texas Avenue.
The cooks from Big Pappa’s Smokehouse and More, 3321 Market Street, will be making the food. You can get stuffed brisket and baked taters with all the fixings on the side for $10. Or you can get a chopped brisket sandwich with a bag of Lay’s chips for $10.
“Neither one of us has worked for two months, and we have no idea when we are going to be able to go back to work,” Teresa Hoffart said. “The biggest deal is Paul and I have always tried to be there for other people for years. And right now, we have already seen the community come in and help us. We do not know how much longer we are going to need that help, but we appreciate every bit of it.”
The fundraiser will also feature a Poker Run, where riders, either on motorcycles or in vehicles, will drive to local bars, called checkpoints, to get a beer or soda and draw a playing card. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the game. Kick ups start at 1 and end at 4 p.m.
If anyone needs five or more plates delivered to them, they can call Teresa Hoffart at 713-702-2848. You can also find out the latest by visiting the Healing for Hoffart Facebook page.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Teresa Hoffart said. “We are still going back and forth to the doctor, and that will be three times a week for the next couple of months. There were doctors the first day that told him he would last a week.”
If you want to donate funds before the event, you do so using the Cash App $HouseofMercy9.
