The 63rd Baytown Youth Fair takes place next week, April 10-14, at the Baytown Fairgrounds, 7900 N. Main St.
The Youth Fair “only exists for FFA and 4-H members in Goose Creek CISD to show their projects, whether it’s animal raising, photography or welding,” says Ronnie Parrish, president of the Youth Fair Association.
The Youth Fair is open to any GCCISD student. Animals and non-animal exhibits, such as cooking and photography, are judged throughout the week and they are auctioned off.
Judging begins Monday with market rabbits at 5:30 p.m., indoor exhibits (craft, photography, horticulture) at 7 p.m., broilers (chickens) at 7 p.m., followed by turkeys.
Tuesday, April 11, judging begins with market goats at 6 p.m., to be followed by market lamb judging.
After each animal judging event, a showmanship contest is held, where the students are judged on their skills exhibiting their animals.
Wednesday, Ag-Mechanics judging begin at 10 a.m. This category is for projects that can be used around a barn and/or farm. Awards will follow.
Judging for market swine (pigs) begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Check-in for food entries is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, with award ceremony to follow.
Also Thursday, judging for market steers begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Following the Steer showmanship contest and awards will be the Special Unified Lamb/Goat competition for special needs students.
On Friday, April 14, a buyer’s reception is held at 5 p.m., with an awards and scholarship ceremony for the students who raised the top-judged livestock beginning at 5:30 p.m. A live auction for those animals begins at 6 p.m.
The Texas Born Amusement Carnival will warm things up at the Fairgrounds with an appearance this weekend, and Sunday, the Fairgrounds will be the site of an Easter Egg hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.