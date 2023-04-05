BYF logo

The 63rd Baytown Youth Fair takes place next week, April 10-14, at the Baytown Fairgrounds, 7900 N. Main St.

The Youth Fair “only exists for FFA and 4-H members in Goose Creek CISD to show their projects, whether it’s animal raising, photography or welding,” says Ronnie Parrish, president of the Youth Fair Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.