The Great Christmas Freeze of 2022 has come and gone.
In some parts of the country, millions were affected by freezing temperatures, strong winds, and blizzard conditions, all during a busy travel period. In Buffalo, New York, at least 26 people were reported killed in a deadly blizzard that hit the area. About 200 million people, nearly two-thirds of the U.S., were placed under a wind chill warning or advisory last week. Another estimated 1.5 million lost power. This even caused an hour delay due to rolling blackouts in the Nashville area for the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans Christmas Eve football game, which the Texans won 19-14.
In Baytown, the city seems to have come through in much better condition than in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, according to officials. One issue that caused trouble in 2021 was water and chemical lines freezing at the Baytown Area Water Authority’s West plant. The BAWA East plant, which opened in August 2021, greatly assisted the city, officials said. The new plant came with insulated water and chemical lines.
Frank Simoneaux, Public Works director, said the East water plant proved to be a great asset to the city.
“The East plant was very instrumental in meeting demand during the winter storm,” Simoneaux said. “There were some freezing issues, and the East plant was down for a few hours. Staff was able to correct the issue and get the plant running before it became a serious problem.
The water and wastewater plant crews and the utility line crews were instrumental in keeping water and wastewater service for the residents. The line crews are still working hard, repairing leaks and responding to customer calls. Many worked in freezing conditions to serve customers.”
The city reported an increase in water usage in the wake of the winter storm.
“Demand was very high due to leaks and customers dripping faucets,” Simoneaux said. “Demand was very close to maximum production for a few days.”
Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman, said helping the city get through another bad weather event was a team effort.
“The city’s preparation work, along with residents being proactive, should also be credited for making the latest freeze situation better than it could have been,” Calder said.
To help those in need of escaping the cold temperatures, which dipped to the teens at one point, the city opened a warming center Thursday night at the Baytown Community Center.
The National Weather Services’ criteria for opening a warming center is for a Hard Freeze Warning to be in effect for more than two hours. In addition, the NWS required a Winter Storm Warning with over two inches of snow, more than a half-inch of sleet, or one-eighth of an inch of ice that makes travel difficult.
The center was closed the next day at 10 a.m. Some citizens expressed concerns about why the warming centers were closed earlier than expected.
“City officials determined the warming center was shut down due to lack of use,” Calder said. “I was told we had five people who used the center. We had more employees and volunteers at the center than residents. Anyone who was still there, and I can’t verify we had any, had the option to be transported to a nearby warming center or another facility. Nearby shelters didn’t report any issues, and the warming center’s central focus was a temporary warming solution.”
Kim Kosteck, who said she drove some homeless folks to the warming center, was one of the citizens unhappy with the center’s early closing.
“What I am most frustrated with is that they made a commitment and backed out of it,” Kosteck said. “Sure, they expected more and (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas) didn’t fail - but the purpose was to take care of people and give them a warm place.”
Mayor Brandon Capetillo said the city coordinates with other agencies to ensure such facilities are available for those that needed to escape the extreme low temperatures.
“Our Office of Emergency Management and city management decide these types of logistical activities,” Capetillo said. “(Harris County) warming centers offer more amenities and some level of healthcare screening as an example.”
Capetillo emphasized that there is a difference between a warming center and a shelter.
“We do not have the amenities like the Harris County (facilities),” he said. “They have Harris Health there and other things besides food and all that. All we were trying to do that first night, the worst night with the lowest temperatures, was to help people get out of the elements and into something better and warmer.”
Capetillo quickly pointed out that no one was forced out into the cold weather.
“Staff made a decision but did not kick them out. They said they would transport them to another facility if they chose,” Capetillo said. “The intention was to get them out of the extreme elements. The second night was not to be as bad. Although there were about seven people, the need was not 50 people like last time. All we were trying to do was provide a place for them to stay warm. And that is exactly what we did.”
