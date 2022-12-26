The Great Christmas Freeze of 2022 has come and gone. 

In some parts of the country, millions were affected by freezing temperatures, strong winds, and blizzard conditions, all during a busy travel period. In Buffalo, New York, at least 26 people were reported killed in a deadly blizzard that hit the area. About 200 million people, nearly two-thirds of the U.S., were placed under a wind chill warning or advisory last week. Another estimated 1.5 million lost power. This even caused an hour delay due to rolling blackouts in the Nashville area for the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans Christmas Eve football game, which the Texans won 19-14. 

