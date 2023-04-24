Baytown Little Theater members met Saturday, April 22, to select board members to lead the theater for its 2023-2024 season.
After the election, the board met and chose Jim Wadzinski as president of the theater. Other board officers elected were Noah Dobbs, vice president; Kevin Peterman, treasurer; Cyndi Williams, secretary; and Noah Dobbs, librarian.
The theater is an all-volunteer organization led by a 12-member board, with members serving two-year staggered terms. The six members elected or re-elected were Tammy Calaway, Sky Cantrell, Kevin Peterman, Ryan Scheppe, Jim Wadzinski and Cyndi Williams. The six continuing in unexpired terms are Nohelia Cantu, Noah Dobbs, Justin Gorashko, Doug Nugent, Robert Richard and Lyle Tate.
Dobbs said that after electing officers, the new board spoke briefly about goals for the new year.
“We really want to clean up education around membership and really drive membership appreciation and volunteer appreciation this next year for the Baytown Little Theater and continue to pay down the mortgage and build our nest egg so that we can move to future goals like having an on-scene set shop,” he said.
“We’ve done a good job in the last few years surviving COVID and trying to get some money back in the bank after we invested in this building, and we just want to continue building on that success.”
