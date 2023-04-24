Baytown Little Theater members met Saturday, April 22, to select board members to lead the theater for its 2023-2024 season. 

After the election, the board met and chose Jim Wadzinski as president of the theater. Other board officers elected were Noah Dobbs, vice president; Kevin Peterman, treasurer; Cyndi Williams, secretary; and Noah Dobbs, librarian.

