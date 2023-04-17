The Baytown Sun and its writers received nine awards at the Texas Managing Editors Convention this past weekend. 

“We are very proud of the quality journalism our newsroom produces and congratulate each person on the team,” said Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes. The awards went to both present and past Baytown Sun writers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.