The Baytown Sun and its writers received nine awards at the Texas Managing Editors Convention this past weekend.
“We are very proud of the quality journalism our newsroom produces and congratulate each person on the team,” said Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes. The awards went to both present and past Baytown Sun writers.
• Former Managing Editor David Bloom: Star Opinion Writer of the Year, first place, Class A
• Former Reporter Mark Fleming: Video, second place, Class A
• Mark Fleming: Headline Writing, second place, Class A
• Chris Cody: Sports Photography, second place, Class A
• Steve Showalter, Guest Columnist: Comment & Criticism, third place, Class A
• Managing Editor Dave Rogers: Sports Columns, third place, Class A
• Design Editor Cheryl Donatto: Star Designer of the Year, third place, Class A
• Assistant Managing Editor Matt Hollis: Star Breaking News Reporter, third place, Class A
Hollis was writing about a resident, 33-year-old Ron Welch, who went on a rampage Oct. 5, shooting and killing two residents of his trailer park, then shooting two and killing one in a car on a nearby road. Welch then went back to the trailer park, where he shot two and killed one more, making six people shot, four dead. Welch was killed when he encountered police upon his return to the road shooting scene.
But Hollis’ coverage didn’t stop there. When victims’ names were released Oct. 10, Hollis wrote a story about one of them for the Oct. 11 paper.
The judge commented on first-place editorials written by Former Managing Editor David Bloom.
“This submission included some great work in local editorial writing, from demanding government transparency and advocating for taxpayers on a sketchy looking golf course deal to a simple call about where to host graduations. This work was well-written with clear, thought-out positions, thoroughly researched and relevant to your local audience. Excellent work.”
