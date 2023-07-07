Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes (center) presented a check to both Ron Parker of Meals on Wheels and Lorin Hilyard of Baytown Habitat for Humanity recently from the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation. Southern Newspapers, Inc. owner Lissa Walls carries on her parents, legacy of giving back to the communities in which they have newspapers, by letting publishers choose local non-profits to receive funds.
Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes recently presented a donation check to Love Network’s Interim Director Barb Wooster (right) and Past Executive Director Beth Thompson (left) from the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation.
Photo by Mel Stone
The Baytown Sun directed $10,000 this week to four local charities, to help good works go a little further.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose local non-profits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Walls Foundation gifts allow our paper to make a significant impact on non-profits that make our area better and help local volunteers to carry out their mission,” Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes said.
“There are so many worthy non-profits in our area. We love helping them by giving back each year,” said Skewes.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Baytown Sun include United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Love Network and the Pink Heals Fund of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, among many others.
Organizations that received Walls Foundation grants for 2023 provide meals, crisis funding, housing assistance, literacy services, job training, counseling, healthcare to the underinsured and among other critical services.
In the past 13 years, the foundation has given more than $3.5 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and Lawton, Oklahoma.
“I’m proud to be part of a company that places priority on giving back to its communities,” Skewes said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including employing local people, practicing accountability and community building journalism, helping our local businesses reach customers and so much more.”
