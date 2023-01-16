Baytown Sun Christmas Coloring Contest winners announced Jan 16, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 1st Place, Divine Osequeda 2nd Place, Harley Tijerina 3rd Place, Natalia Saens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulatations to Divine Osegueda, Harley Tijerina and Natalia Saens for winning the 2022 Christmas Coloring Contest. The next coloring contest will be for Easter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Contest Coloring Christianity Sport Christmas Easter Harley Tijerina Winner Natalia Saens Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Jan 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County. Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Sun Weekly Survey Will you be volunteering on MLK Day of Service? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Navs hold back Lamar rally in 73-64 win Education leaders discuss Lee College branch at Kiwanis GCM boys pound Lee, Pats still at top of 17-5A Gatorride sponsors sought to help end hunger locally Goose Creek facility needs discussed at board meeting Annual fundraiser for Type 1 Diabetes Research announces live auction packages for bids Late doe season salvation Baytown Historical Museum will host Chuck Chandler’s first book signing Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLee High School student fatally shotDonald Carlton Murray, Ph.D.Threat lands student in custodyPolice beat – EvadingBBQ fundraiser to help leukemia patientMont Belvieu City Council approves license plate readersKathy Anna AvalosPurr-fect winner of sculpture contestFull house for cross-town showdownUSS Texas Battleship piece on display at The Baytown Sun Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedChambers County OKs nearly $200,000 per year ballfield bill (1)New United Methodist church being organized (1)Riceland to maintain Texas small town feel, developer says (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Eggs or “egg-free”? Jan 13, 2023 0 Seditions in America - Letter to the Editor Jan 9, 2023 0 A tribute to Don - Letter to the Editor Jan 9, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor - On Showalter, ‘Seditions in American History’ Jan 6, 2023 0 Letter to the editor: By the people, for the people? Dec 26, 2022 0 Letter to the editor: Being thrown under the Omnibus Dec 26, 2022 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Quality RV Resorts - Houstons Jan 12, 2023 HOUSE FOR RENT 3bed/2bath/2car 3010 Jan 12, 2023 Tarkington 3/1 $900 mo/dep 1 yr $900 Jan 12, 2023
