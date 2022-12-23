Football action under the lights on Friday nights was fast, furious and Baytown area teams had a wealth of individual talent that made their presence known every time they took the field this season.
The 2022 Baytown Sun All-Area Football team is filled with many players who made major contributions. Here are a few of those student-athletes.
Barbers Hill junior quarterback Kody Fuentes didn’t disappoint during his first year as the Eagles signal caller. Fuentes was the District 8-5A/D1’s leading passer throwing for 2,612 yards passing and 29 touchdowns. His favorite target Brady Thompson was among the district leaders with 725 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns.
The running game among area teams was dominant as well, with Anahuac’s Landon Corbitt who had an impressive season, rushing for 1,009 yards and 20 touchdowns after coming back from an injury earlier in the year. Crosby’s Levi Fontenot also gave headaches to opposing defenses, running for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Copelin Windfont wreaked havoc in the offensive backfield, as did Barbers Hill’s Miller Malone, who both had 19 tackles for loss this season. Trey Bright of Barbers Hill was also a force, recording 90 tackles on the year.
Goose Creek Memorial’s Brian Samuel also contributed in a variety of roles for the Patriots to earn a spot on the All-Area Team. He served as GCM’s punter and also but also saw his share of action at wide receiver with his big performance being in the Patriots win against Bellaire with 115 receiving yards.
In six-man football, Baytown Christian Academy’s Braydon Anderson had 2,231 yards rushing with 44 touchdowns on the ground, while passing for 2,298 yards and 40 TDs in 13 games.
These are just a few of the athletes that gave their teams a boost. Now, we introduce our entire All-Area squad:
