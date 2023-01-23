Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
The Baytown Historical Preservation Association will kick off its 2023 Saturday History Lecture Series with one of Baytown’s own—Chuck Chandler.
The lecture will take place on Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) at the Republic of Texas Plaza Barn, 5117 North Main Street in Baytown.
In continuing Baytown’s yearlong 75th birthday celebration, Chandler’s talk will be Cliff Notes on Baytown history from 1822 to 1948.
Born and raised in Baytown, Chandler graduated from Texas A&M and served 10 years in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter pilot. After retiring from ExxonMobil, he worked another 14 years for two contract companies. Chandler also taught Industrial Instrumentation as an adjunct instructor at Lee College for 10 years.
Past vice president of the Baytown Historical Preservation Association, Chandler currently serves as a member of the Harris County Historical Commission and the Chambers County Historical Commission.
He has written Texas State historical marker applications for six markers in Baytown and is also an administrator for Hamman’s Baytown History....with a Twist Facebook Page.
Chandler has written more than 150 historical columns for The Baytown Sun. His paper on the early history of the Cedar Bayou Methodist Church appeared in the 2021 Heritage Journal, an annual publication of the Texas United Methodist Historical Society.
He has recently completed a book of Baytown history with Arcadia Publishing and is currently working on books about the Goose Creek oil field and Cedar Bayou brickyards.
Copies of Chuck Chandler’s book entitled “Baytown” will be available for purchase after the lecture, which he will be happy to autograph.
Reservations for this free lecture are encouraged as seating is limited. To be guaranteed a seat, email info@baytownhistory.org or call 281-421-2099 and leave a message with your name, telephone number, and number attending.
The historic 1894 one-room Wooster School and 1910 Brown-McKay Farmhouse will be open for tours after the event until 3:00 p.m.
For more information on the Baytown Historical Preservation Association, visit their website at www.baytownhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.