Capt. Willis

U.S. Army Capt. Lovell Willis, Commander of Company 1 in the Houston Recruiting Battalion, explains some of the Army's opportunities to Baytown officials at El Toro Restaurant recently. Dometrius Hill, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lee College, listens at left.

If you’re a young adult who’s enlistment eligible, Uncle Sam’s Armed Forces want you.

And he’s got a list of reasons for the interest to be mutual. Those reasons include college tuition, professional or workforce training and, of course, military careers and pensions.

