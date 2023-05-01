If you’re a young adult who’s enlistment eligible, Uncle Sam’s Armed Forces want you.
And he’s got a list of reasons for the interest to be mutual. Those reasons include college tuition, professional or workforce training and, of course, military careers and pensions.
Uncle Sam was in Baytown last week in the person of Captain Lovell Willis, the new company commander for U.S. Army recruiters in the Beaumont-Baytown district.
The native of Natchitoches, Louisiana, and 2011 graduate of Northwestern State came to meet with Baytown bigwigs.
They included Dr. Randal O’Brien and Susan Jackson, superintendent and deputy superintendent, respectively, for the Goose Creek school district; Adrienne Joseph, CEO of Baytown Methodist Baytown Hospital; Tracy Wheeler, president of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Dometrius Hill, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, Lee College.
Baytonian Judith Ann Cushman DuBose, winner of the Army’s civilian Meritorious Service Award for her assistance with local recruiting, set up the meeting at El Toro’s Restaurant and Myrna C. Saldana-Trevino of Houston, the civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for East Texas, did the introductions.
“My mission is to bridge the gap between the Army and the communities,” Saldana-Trevino said. “Most people, when they think Army, they think enlistment right into the front lines, but it is more than that.
“There are so many pathways that are available. The other way is through scholarships, four-year scholarships where you can commission as an officer and have a four-year commitment after that.
“And if you decide you want to go to medical schools and be doctors, dentists, veterinarians, physical therapists, you can delay enlistment and actually get paid to go to medical school. People don’t know that those opportunities are available.”
Capt. Willis and his staff of 23 recruiters do their best daily to get out that message. Willis’ command includes the Houston suburbs of North Shore and Baytown as well as Beaumont to the east and its neighbors Port Arthur and Orange.
They operate recruiting stations in those five cities, with Beaumont the biggest in population, and site of headquarters for their Company 1, which is part of the Houston Recruiting Battalion.
“Our No. 1 job is to put people in the Army,” Willis explained. “We recruit our local community population and get people interested in the Army, then help them through the enlistment process.”
Willis said his unit is tasked with delivering each month 23 new recruits – 21 active duty and two reserve duty – one for each recruiter.
“We visit high schools, do social media, telephone calls and we get walk-ins. We call them grads,” he said. “They’re people a little bit older who sometimes just walk into our recruiting offices.”
When a man or woman expresses interest, they naturally get a lot of attention from the recruiters, who help find the best path for each recruit.
“After they leave us, we processs them all the way to basic training,” Willis said. “They already have chosen their MOS (military occupational specialty) and they get shipped right to AIT (advanced individual training) and get assigned.”
Since being promoted to Captain in 2016, Willis has graduated from the Combined Logistics Captains Career Course, served as Commander of Easy Company, 1st of the 509th Airborne at Fort Polk, Louisiana for 20 months, assisted in building the 589th Brigade Support Battalion and served as first commander of Headquarters Support Company, 589th for nine months.
He spent three and a half years as a planner and operations officer in the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command in Tacoma, Washington before getting his Southeast Texas assignment in March.
“This is my first recruiting post and being away from a military installation is a different experience for me,” Willis said.
So is the job. But he knows the importance of it, and he’s determined to excel.
“A lot of people know we’re the Army, but they don’t know exactly what we do. They automatically assume: ‘Army, combat.’ They don’t think, ‘Army, college.’ They don’t know what’s available to them and they don’t know how the Army can help them later on down the line.
“There’s a lot of other programs that you can benefit from through military service. That’s what we’re here for, to get them informed and let them know what their options are.”
